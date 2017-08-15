PMO Advisory LLC is providing a 2 day PMI-RMP® certification prep course October 9 and 10, 2017 at it’s training center in Cedar Grove, NJ (20 miles outside of NYC).

Managing large scale, complex, and high budget projects, necessitates the skill set of a Certified Risk Management Professional (PMI-RMP®) holder as stakeholder relationships, reputation, and resources may be lost due to project failure. In response to this PMO Advisory LLC, a PMI® Registered Education Provider, is providing a 2 day PMI-RMP® certification prep course October 9 and 10, 2017 at it’s training center in Cedar Grove, NJ (20 miles outside of NYC). This PMI-RMP® certification preparation course provides participants with a solid foundation to pass the PMI-RMP® exam on the first try, and transform, accelerate, and expand career options.

Risk Management training provided by PMO Advisory will help professionals gain the expertise across the risk management life cycle right from risk planning to risk monitoring & control along with the tools and techniques to accelerate careers regardless of industry space. The PMI-RMP® credential recognizes a professional’s expertise and competency in assessing and identifying project risks, mitigating threats and capitalizing on opportunities, while still possessing basic skills in all areas of project management.

Employee’s Salary with a PMI-RMP® Certification Per Payscale.

Job Title National Salary Data

-Senior Project Manager, IT $ 126,869

-Project Manager, Information Technology (IT) $ 86,400

-Information Technology (IT) Director $ 168,630

-Project Management Consultant $ 111,500

-Director of Operations $ 122,500

Who Should Attend this 2 day PMI-RMP® certification prep course October 9 and 10, 2017 in Cedar Grove, NJ (20 miles outside of NYC): This course is perfect for senior managers, project management office directors and team members, program managers, team leaders, and any other project stakeholders seeking to learn well-balanced risk management programs in a cost-effective manner, using proven industry techniques. Project managers as well as project participants and line managers who work directly with risk management. Individuals preparing to take and pass the PMI® Risk Management Professional (PMI-RMP®) certification exam.

PMO Advisory is a Project Management Institute Global Registered Education Provider (PMI R.E.P.) and one of the world’s foremost providers of project management training in Portfolio (PfMP), Program (PgMP), Project (PMP and CAPM), Risk (PMI-RMP), Agile (PMI-ACP, SCRUM), Project Management Office (PMO) and Organizational Change Management.