On its mission to becoming a worldwide brand, mobile fitness concept GYMGUYZ recently marked a momentous milestone by signing its first six international franchise agreements in Canada. Aiming to launch operations in the third quarter of 2017, GYMGUYZ will begin growing its Canadian customer base before the new year.

Founded in 2008 in New York, GYMGUYZ brings state-of-the-art fitness technology, 365 pieces of equipment and expertise to its rapidly growing customer base at the setting of their choice. With a focus on highly personalized training programs for clients of all ages, each partnership begins with a series of assessments evaluating clients’ body measurements and nutrition habits as well as their fitness and personal goals in order to determine the ideal course of action.

The brand’s trainers structure convenient, customized and creative workouts to help each client meet their individual needs. Now, with more than 122 locations across the United States since beginning franchising just three years ago, GYMGUYZ is committed to re-shaping the industry by bringing its vans to untapped markets across the United States and Canada.

“Bringing our one-of a kind offering to another country shows the high demand for the personalized service we provide and provides an opportunity to continue forging ahead as one of the fastest growing fitness brands in the world,” said GYMGUYZ CEO Josh York. “Our mobile model has allowed us to scale faster than others and we’re eager to see our success abroad as we break into the Canadian market.”

Franchisees David Michael McIvor, 54, and KaraLee Craig, 21, will be the face of GYMGUYZ Canada as operations launch in Ontario. After spending more than 30 years in corporate banking, McIvor wanted to pursue his entrepreneurial dream by becoming a small business owner. His personal passion for fitness led him to GYMGUYZ as he searched for franchise options. In comparison, Craig was just getting started in her career, working at retirement homes, daycares and supporting children with special needs. Since helping others is more of a passion than everyday job for Craig, she sought an alternative outlet that would allow her to both become her own boss and help people by reaching their fitness goals.

“There is really nothing else quite like GYMGUYZ in Canada,” said Craig. “Personally, I don’t like going to the gym because I don’t like exercising around other people and finding time to go is a struggle,” said Craig. “The convenience aspect of GYMGUYZ appealed to me and is something that I know will appeal to customers and employees. Additionally, our trainers can keep the classes fun and interactive because they are customized to every client.”

Leading up to its international launch, the first half of 2017 saw huge domestic success for GYMGUYZ. The brand kicked off 2017 by celebrating the opening of its 100th location and was recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the Fastest Growing Franchises for its exceptional growth in 2016. As it makes its foray into Canada, GYMGUYZ has the goal of reaching 220 territories in development before the end of the year.

“Our franchise model is built upon growth because we don’t require a traditional brick and mortar build-out. The combination of scalability and a high-demand proven system is what has and will continue taking GYMGUYZ to the top,” said York. “We are excited to welcome David and KaraLee to the team and look forward to meeting more passionate prospective candidates in Canada in the near future.”

ABOUT GYMGUYZ

GYMGUYZ is # 1 in Home Personal Training providing convenient, customized, and creative workouts. Headquartered in Plainview, N.Y., bringing their premier health and wellness services to the comfort of a customer’s home, office, or setting of choice. Founded in 2008 by fitness specialist Josh York, today the mobile brand employs a full fleet of trucks to bring state-of-the-art fitness equipment and expert coaches to their customers’ doors. Whether providing one-on-one training or inclusive group sessions, GYMGUYZ helps equip individuals with the resources to reach their fitness goals. Propelled by a unique take on an in-demand service, and fueled by a passionate corporate team, GYMGUYZ is pushing itself toward significant expansion through franchising. Now with over 100 locations across the country, GYMGUYZ is the fastest growing fitness concept in the United States. For more information on GYMGUYZ, visit http://www.gymguyz.com/. To learn more about franchising opportunities with GYMGUYZ, visit http://www.gymguyzfranchise.com/.