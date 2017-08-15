angelMD Forms Partnership with American College of Cardiology

Today, angelMD and the American College of Cardiology (ACC) announced a new partnership to promote engagement of cardiovascular clinicians in health care innovation and entrepreneurship. The agreement seeks to increase the exchange of knowledge in cultivating, advising, evaluating and investing in the most relevant technology solutions within cardiovascular health.

“angelMD is pleased to collaborate with the ACC and help connect ACC members with opportunities to learn, advise and invest in dynamic startups currently advancing cardiology and patient care,” said Tobin Arthur, co-founder and chief executive officer of angelMD.

Specifically, ACC and angelMD members will work together in developing the latest content about health technology innovation, entrepreneurship and investing, designed to be delivered through websites, newsletters, blogs, and social media platforms. ACC members will also have the opportunity to participate in angelMD-hosted webinars and surveys to further their knowledge on innovation and the health technology market.

The partnership will include a high-profile pitch event to be held during the American College of Cardiology’s 67th Annual Scientific Session in Orlando, March 10-12, 2018, which will highlight the top new innovations in cardiology for both medical devices and digital health.

“One of the ACC’s core values is promoting the growth and application of knowledge about cardiovascular health,” said ACC President Mary Norine Walsh, MD, FACC. “This partnership ensures that our members have the opportunity to learn about and understand the latest health care innovations while gaining first-hand knowledge of the health care startup community.”

# # #

About angelMD

angelMD is an investment platform and marketplace connecting innovative medical startups, physicians, investors and industry partners. Leading physicians from all over the US have joined the angelMD Scientific Advisory Board and Leaders Club to help source, evaluate and advise companies in biotechnology, medical device and healthcare technology. For more information, visit http://www.angelmd.co.

About the American College of Cardiology

The American College of Cardiology is the professional home for the entire cardiovascular care team. The mission of the College and its more than 52,000 members is to transform cardiovascular care and to improve heart health. The ACC leads in the formation of health policy, standards and guidelines. The College operates national registries to measure and improve care, offers cardiovascular accreditation to hospitals and institutions, provides professional medical education, disseminates cardiovascular research and bestows credentials upon cardiovascular specialists who meet stringent qualifications. For more, visit acc.org.