The Folio: 30 Under 30 honorees are the up-and-coming stars who will shape the future of our industry. These individuals are the ones executing innovative ideas and disrupting the status quo of magazine media. This year’s class includes movers and shakers from POPSUGAR, Bonnier Corporation, Advertising Specialty Institute, Industry Dive, Playboy, Informa and more.

View the complete list of 30 Under 30 Honorees

“The lifeblood of all organizations in all endeavors depends on attracting the next generation to the effort and the cause. This is especially true for magazine media—perhaps more than ever.” Said Tony Silber, Vice President of Folio:. “The 30-Under-30 spotlights some of the smartest and most accomplished people in the business, and we are looking forward to saluting them."

The Folio: Show is the magazine media industry’s largest conference, bringing together content creators and partners in a one of a kind collaborative environment. The program is designed to inspire innovations in content creation, marketing, sales, events, ad ops and more.

Access to the 30 Under 30 Awards Luncheon is included in the Full Conference or Two Day Folio: Show passes. Awards-only individual tickets are also available.

For questions about attending the 30 Under 30 Awards Luncheon or The Folio: Show, please visit http://www.FolioShow.com or contact Jessica Coonan at jcoonan(at)accessintel.com or 203-899-8436.

To reserve a congratulatory ad in the special Folio: 30 Under 30 October Issue of Folio: Magazine, or to learn about sponsorship of the live Awards Luncheon at The Folio: Show, contact Tania Babiuk at tbabiuk(at)accessintel.com or 203-899-8498.

About Folio:

Folio: is a multi-channel resource for the magazine and online media industry. Our primary mission is to help media companies generate revenue and increase audience engagement. For more information, please visit http://www.FolioMag.com.