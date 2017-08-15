Michele Teter, RN, BSN, CCRN, Founder & Director of Patient Services, Alliance Homecare For more than a decade, Michele and Diane have dedicated themselves to ensuring all Alliance clients and their families receive the best possible care. They continue to be a driving force behind our success and an inspiration to the entire Alliance team.

On September 6, Alliance Homecare co-founders Michele (Leahy) Teter and Diane (O’Dea) Sirakovsky will be honored at the 2017 Irish America Healthcare & Life Sciences 50 Awards dinner. The dinner is co-hosted by Irish America Magazine and Dublin-based ICON plc, one of the world’s leading clinical research companies.

The Annual Irish America Healthcare & Life Sciences 50 list honors top Irish and Irish American doctors, clinical researchers, pharmaceutical leaders, and medical professionals, highlighting the work they are doing to improve the lives of their communities and the healthcare industry.

Michele Teter and Diane Sirakovsky co-founded Alliance Homecare, a concierge home health care provider serving individuals and families in New York City, Long Island, Westchester and the Lower Hudson Valley, in 2006 with the company’s CEO, Gregory Solometo.

“There has been a strong tradition of Irish women in the nursing industry dating back to the founding of the state,” said Patricia Harty of Irish America Magazine. “In honoring Diane and Michele, co-founders of Alliance Homecare, Irish America honors the thousands of Irish nurses who, down through the generations, have given patients the best of care, compassion and solace, whether in hospitals, on the battle fields, or in private practice.”

The Leahy family, originally from Counties Kilkenny and Galway, and O’Dea family, originally from County Clare, emigrated from Ireland in the 1960s.

As Alliance Homecare’s Director of Patient Services, Michele (Leahy) Teter oversees all nursing cases and coordinates care with case managers to ensure the highest quality of care. She also works directly with doctors and families as a case manager to develop appropriate care plans specific to patients’ needs. For the past 17 years, Teter has worked at Columbia’s New York Presbyterian Medical Center on the Neurosurgical ICU. She is responsible for the care of critically ill patients who are often mechanically ventilated and maintained on several cardiac drips. Her continuous assessment of the patient and ability to recognize a change directly impact the plan of care. In 2008, Teter received her CCRN and is now held to the highest standard of critical care. She received a B.S. in Nursing from Dominican College and currently resides in Pearl River, NY.

Diane (O’Dea) Sirakovsky heads Alliance Homecare’s caregiver education program the Director of Education. In this capacity, Sirakovsky researches, selects, and evaluates educational material used to provide continuing education for the homecare staff. Prior to Alliance, she worked as a staff nurse in the Neurological ICU at New York Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center, gaining experience in the fields of Neurological, Cardiac, Cardiothoracic, Medical, and Surgical intensive care nursing. Sirakovsky was previously a Medical-Surgical Nurse at New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center, receiving the honor of Medical-Surgical Nurse of the Year from her unit. She started working in homecare in 2003 and continues to care for chronically and acutely ill patients in the home setting. Sirakovsky received a B.S. in Nursing at Dominican College and attended Columbia University for graduate studies in nursing. She currently resides in Orangeburg, NY.

“For more than a decade, Michele and Diane have dedicated themselves to ensuring all Alliance clients and their families receive the best possible care,” said Greg Solometo, co-founder and CEO of Alliance Homecare. “They continue to be a driving force behind our success and an inspiration to the entire Alliance team. I cannot think of two more deserving individuals for this honor.”

The 2017 Irish America Healthcare and Life Sciences 50 Awards dinner will be held at the New York Yacht Club, located at 37 West 44th Street in New York, and feature a keynote address from Roche Pharmaceuticals CEO Daniel O’Day. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Kate Overbeck at kate(at)irishamerica.com.

Alliance Homecare is located on the sixth floor of 252 West 37th Street in New York. They can be reached at 1.877.NURSE80 or http://www.alliancehomecare.com. For the latest news and updates, follow Alliance Homecare on LinkedIn, Facebook (@AllianceHomecareNY), Twitter (@alliancehcny) and Google+.

About Alliance Homecare

Alliance Homecare is a concierge home health care company which offers an extensive range of high-quality private home care services to an elite client base in lower New York State which includes: the five boroughs of New York City, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester and Rockland Counties. Co-founded in 2006, Alliance has a uniquely selective hiring process, known as The Grandma RuleSM. This process ensures Alliance only hires the highest caliber of registered nurses, home health aides and health care professionals, resources the company would be comfortable caring for their own families. These specialized professionals provide best-in-class care for Alliance’s clients and their loved ones while honoring a strict code of confidentiality. A Licensed Home Care Services Agency (LHCSA), Alliance’s services include private duty nursing, home health aides, companions, professional care management, physical therapy, and nutritional counseling. To learn more, visit http://www.alliancehomecare.com.

About Irish America Magazine

Irish America magazine is the leading national glossy publication of Irish interest in North America. Since its inception in October 1985, Irish America has become a powerful vehicle for expression on a range of political, economic, social and cultural themes that are of paramount importance to the Irish in the United States. It has helped re-establish the Irish ethnic identity in the U.S. (34.7 million according to the last U.S. census) and highlights the top political and business leaders, artists, writers, organizations, and community figures among the Irish in America. To learn more, visit http://www.irishamerica.com.

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a global provider of drug development solutions and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries and is one of Ireland’s most successful indigenous companies. The company specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development - from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies. ICON currently employs over 12,300 employees in 38 countries worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.iconplc.com.