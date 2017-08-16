Advantage Expands Portfolio With Vivid Easymount Laminators

Vivid Easymount Air The decision to expand our product portfolio with Vivid Easymount Laminators was really a simple one – these laminators offer quality and durability at a great price point for our customers.

Advantage Sign & Graphic Solutions is excited to announce that they have expanded their product portfolio of sign making equipment and supplies to include Vivid Easymount Laminators. Designed for performance and durability, Easymount Laminators are ideal for sign makers, print finishers, traffic and safety divisions, and vehicle graphic production.

Advantage will be offering three different models, all featuring heavy duty construction and easy to use designs, but varying in their performance levels. The models are: Easymount SIGN EM-S1600H, an entry level model offering speeds of up to 16ft/5m a minute; Easymount EM-1600SH, a mid-level unit offering speeds of up to 20ft/6m a minute; and Easymount AIR EM-A1600SH, their high-production unit offering speeds of up to 33ft/10m a minute.

In addition to its high-production capabilities, the Vivid Easymount Air EM-A16000SH is a truly unique offering amongst wide format laminating, in that it operates off a revolutionary patented technology that uses pneumatic air for incredible speed and accuracy – without the mechanical wedges often required in other pneumatic systems.

Matt McIntosh, VP of Sales and Marketing for Advantage, stated, “The decision to expand our product portfolio with Vivid Easymount Laminators was really a simple one – these laminators offer quality and durability at a great price point for our customers. Even further, their Easymount Air model goes above and beyond by making advanced pneumatic technology, previously only found on high-end commercial laminators, accessible to more of our customer base.”

For more information or any questions regarding Advantage Sign & Graphic Solutions’ new line of Vivid Easymount Laminators, please call (877) 237-4464 or email advantage(at)advantagesgs(dot)com.