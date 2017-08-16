Magno International, LP, a Minority-, Disabled- and Veteran-Owned global integrated logistics solutions company, today announced the appointment of LeRoy O. Hughes, II as Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing effective immediately. Mr. Hughes will report directly to Chris Monica, Magno International’s President. Mr. Hughes will be responsible for Magno’s global business development, marketing and brand management strategies.

Mr. Monica said, “We are fortunate to have a leader like LeRoy join our executive management team. He has outstanding and unique experience spanning sales, marketing and management. He’s run small and large teams throughout North America and has lead corporate training initiatives for a fortune 500 transportation company. His most recent experience has been as a Business Development Executive with one of the world’s largest consulting firms; we are confident this is the kind of transformational skill-set that will differentiate Magno in a crowded supply chain market.” Raul Pedraza, CEO and Founder of Magno added, “More than anything, LeRoy brings to Magno a track record of success which we’re confident he’ll convert to innovative, sustainable and mutually rewarding solutions for our customers and all Magno stakeholders.”

Mr. Hughes has over 26 years of sales, marketing, and customer service experience. He is a skilled sales trainer and facilitator, and is proficient in various sales processes. Mr. Hughes was most recently with EY in Southern California. He began in their Cleveland office as the Business Development Operations Leader in 2006. He managed a team of 23 professionals that developed/executed the external marketing, events, marketing research, and proposals for EY in Eastern Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, and Western Pennsylvania. He joined EY’s Southern California consulting practice as a Business Development Executive in 2009. Prior to joining EY, Mr. Hughes spent 15 years in the transportation industry with a Fortune 500 logistics provider in various sales, management, and marketing positions.

Mr. Hughes was born and raised in South Central Los Angeles, CA and pursued his undergraduate studies at the University of San Diego (USD). He received his Bachelor of Business Administration from USD in 1990 and earned his Master of Business Administration from Case Western Reserve University in 2006.

LeRoy is a member of several networking organizations and has served as an advisory board member for a LA-based not for profit organization, the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE). LeRoy will be domiciled in Magno’s offices in Houston, TX.

About Magno International, LP:

Magno International is a NMSDC-certified Minority-, CVE-verified Veteran- (VOSB) and Self-certified Disabled-Owned Small Business offering integrated global Supply Chain solutions. The company offers a variety of integrated transportation and logistics services including local, national and global air and ocean freight forwarding, time-definite LTL, full truckload and customs brokerage. Magno also offers value added logistics solutions in warehousing, order management, fulfillment and returns management. They provide a highly personalized service and a flat organizational structure that allows them to deliver flexible and customized solutions quickly. More than anything, Magno is committed to its Mission of “speed and accuracy” and delivering the best, most efficient solution at the lowest delivered cost.