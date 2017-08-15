Mistic E-Cigs Introduces New Cig-Alike Flavors

Mistic’s new flavor line-up for its cig-alike line includes mango, java (coffee), watermelon, cherry, and strawberry.

Mistic E-Cigs, the leading independent maker of top-selling vapor products, including mods, pods, and personal vaporizers, has introduced five new flavors for electronic cigarettes.

Perfect for summer and available in 3-, 5- and 10-pack cartridge refills, Mistic’s new flavor lineup for its cig-alike line includes watermelon, cherry, mango, strawberry, and java (coffee). Each flavor cartridge contains premium e-juice with 1.8 percent nicotine by volume, and delivers a rich satisfying flavor.

According to Mistic’s 2017 Vaper Preference Survey, taste is the most commonly cited attribute vapers look for the most in an e-liquid, while an overwhelmingly majority (95 percent) want convenience in their devices.

“We know flavors and convenience are important to existing vapers and smokers looking to switch to e-cigs,” said John Wiesehan Jr., CEO of Mistic E-Cigs. “Cig-alikes are a big component of our business because many users prefer the convenience along with the look and feel of an e-cigarette. Adding five great-tasting flavors to our widely popular tobacco and menthol blends gives our customers more choices in their vaping preferences.”

While some consumers may prefer the java flavor alongside a mid-morning coffee pick-me-up, others may want one of the fruity flavors to accompany summer afternoons and evenings. Vapers can easily switch flavors by screwing each cartridge onto the rechargeable Mistic e-cig battery.

Consumers also can take advantage of the company’s FAQ page for more information on using Mistic cartridges. Mistic’s new flavors were on the market before August 8, 2016.

About Mistic

Mistic® E-Cigs is an independent manufacturer of high-quality vapor products, primarily sold through brick-and-mortar retail channels under the direction of its parent company, Ballantyne Brands. The company produces all of its e-liquids in the U.S., including the bottling and filling of its HAUS™ branded e-liquid bottles, as well as the filling and assembly of Mistic 2.0 pre-filled pods and Mistic refill cartridges and starter packs. Visit http://www.misticecigs.com and http://www.HAUSvape.com, follow on Twitter @MisticEcig and @HAUSpv, watch on YouTube, or like on Facebook at MisticElectronicCigarettes and HAUS.