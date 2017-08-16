iGotcha Media, a digital interactive studio specialized in building memorable screen-based customer experiences, today launched WellVR – a stress management application that incorporates the HTC Vive virtual reality (VR) headset and the Muse “brain sensing” headband.

First demonstrated at Montreal’s Startup Fest last month, WellVR permits users to relax by transporting them to different virtual environments, including: Beach, Mountains and Caverns. An HTC Vive VR headset delivers an immersive experience that becomes increasingly clear and stunningly beautiful as the user begins to relax. A Muse headband translates brain signals into audio/video input – as you relax, the ambient sounds settle and the images become crystal clear. WellVR guides meditation and helps users obtain a deeper sense of focus.

“It is widely accepted that meditation can reduce stress,” says Greg Adelstein, President, iGotcha Media. “Furthermore, this type of application can improve focus and performance. Startup Fest was an ideal venue to unveil WellVR because it is home to a community of early adopters. The feedback that we received from users was overwhelmingly positive. WellVR is still in its early stages of development. It is very powerful because it offers virtually limitless flexibility to be tailored to individual needs and preferences.”

About iGotcha Media

iGotcha Media is a digital interactive studio specialized in building memorable screen-based customer experiences. Solutions include: screens, kiosks, video walls, LEDs, RFID technology, gaze-tracking technology, payment solutions, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). We help our clients creatively communicate their value propositions. With offices in Montreal and Toronto, iGotcha Media's clients include: Browns Shoes, Cirque du Soleil, National Bank of Canada, Nissan Canada, Reebok, Rockport, Rona, Toronto Congress Centre and Via Rail Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.igotchamedia.com.

Media contact:

Mark Lowe, PRagmatic Communications

mark(dot)lowe(at)pragcom(dot)com / (514) 499-9632 / (514) 576-2519