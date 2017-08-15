Millennials are forming their families and undergoing tremendous life stage and lifestyle changes, their motivations and needs are changing,” says Darren Seifer, NPD food and beverage analyst.

Millennials are growing up and having kids and while some of their generational attitudes remain intact, their lifestyle as parents often change the how, what, and why behind their consumption choices. Breakfast is a meal occasion where being a Millennial parent necessitates convenience over satiation, which is the primary motivation for breakfast choices of Millennials without kids, according to a recently released report by The NPD Group, a leading global information company.

Like most parents, Millennial parents express a higher demand for convenience and look for breakfast foods that can be eaten quickly, are portable, and don’t require cooking. Whereas Millennials without kids look for breakfast foods that give them energy, are high in protein, tide them over, and keep them feeling full longer, according to the NPD study, Consumption Drivers: How Need Shapes Choices. This means the foods Millennials choose differ slightly based on the presence of kids. Millennials without kids take the time to make eggs or more complex items in the morning, but their counterparts with kids seek time-savers such as bars or yogurt.

Millennial parents still share with their generational counterparts without children the want for healthy breakfast options. With or without children, Millennials have a commitment to eating fresh, less processed foods, and organics. NPD’s ongoing food and beverage research forecasts that Millennials and Gen Zs will maintain their attitudes regarding fresh and organic food consumption throughout their life stages, and as a result, consumption of fresh food will increase by 9 percent and of organic food by 16 percent over the next several years. In addition to fresh and organic food consumption, Millennials also share the motivation to start the day with a healthy/nutritious meal and want to eat foods that tide them over the next meal.

“Millennials are forming their families and undergoing tremendous life stage and lifestyle changes, their motivations and needs are changing,” says Darren Seifer, NPD food and beverage analyst. “It’s important for marketers not to treat this generation as a monolithic group. Simply examining them by the presence of children alone reveals great differences in the ways they behave. Your product attributes and communications need to ensure they match the right needs with the right consumers.”

