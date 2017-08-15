Santa Ynez Inn's Exterior Designed after a historic turn-of-the-century inn, the hotel features opulent touches throughout, such as sparkling chandeliers, grand fireplaces, high ceilings and curated art and antiques.

Santa Ynez Inn, a 20-room luxury inn nestled in the foothills of Santa Barbara wine country, has unveiled a beautiful new renovation. The AAA Four Diamond property has updated and transformed all guest rooms, common areas, event spaces, spa and gardens, which offer stunning views of the surrounding Santa Ynez Mountain Range.

Designed after a historic turn-of-the-century inn, the hotel features opulent touches throughout, such as sparkling chandeliers, grand fireplaces, high ceilings and curated art and antiques. Each of its spacious guest rooms is unique and well-appointed. The oversized rooms average 650 square feet with large bathrooms – most include jetted whirlpool tubs, heated floors and steam showers, as well as balconies or patios overlooking the lush gardens.

“Our goal was to create cozy and inviting spaces with hints of nostalgia – a blend of old and new – while keeping the charm of the inn alive,” says Janice Lesin, co-owner of the hotel. “We want our guests to feel at home while experiencing luxurious amenities and being taken care of by our attentive staff. This next chapter for the property further positions the inn as the premier choice for those seeking a sophisticated wine country getaway.”

The spa at Santa Ynez Inn features both private and couple’s treatment rooms. There are a variety of specialty massages available, including the popular champagne-infused Signature Massage, which invites guests to enjoy the ultimate in wine country relaxation, complete with a flute of sparkling wine, organic champagne body butter and champagne-infused aromatherapy.

Additional amenities include a fitness room, hot tub and dry sauna. The property also boasts park-like gardens with two brick fire pits, a large fireplace and romantic twinkle lights, which provide the perfect setting to enjoy a nightcap. Guests are also invited to indulge in gourmet, made-to-order breakfast, wine hour with hors d'oeuvres and late tea and cookies, all served daily in the parlour.

The Inn offers stunning indoor and outdoor event spaces that truly set the tone for a breathtaking, intimate wine country wedding. The 1,500-square-foot, newly renovated Coach House features reclaimed brick interior walls, custom iron sconces, hardwood floors and vintage floral artwork. Ideal for receptions, the space includes an expansive dining area that opens to an outdoor patio with lights strung overhead – a perfect location for a dance floor or stage for a band. There is also a full bar with sitting area and a service kitchen available for catering up to 120 guests.

Santa Ynez Inn has also partnered with 21 of the area’s top wineries to provide guests with complimentary tastings, a perk not available at any other property in the valley. In the upcoming season, the Inn anticipates offering live music in the garden, a whiskey program in the library and activities such as wine maker dinners, murder mystery dinners and tai chi on the lawn.

Rates for Santa Ynez Inn start at $350 per night. For more information and reservations, please visit http://www.santaynezinn.com or call 805-688-5588.