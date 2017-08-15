Local Attorney Partnership Recognized Again As Super Lawyers

Morris and Morris Attorneys Rochester, New York "It is a privilege to be selected to the Upstate New York State Super Lawyers Top List since 2007 based on their rigorous selection process. "

Morris and Morris Attorneys may be one of Rochester’s smaller family-based law firms by design, yet year-after-year it continues to receive big recognitions from its peers.

For the 11th consecutive year, father and daughter partners Deborah M. Field and James Morris were once again named to the Upstate New York Top List of Super Lawyers. It is notable that this honor is reserved for lawyers who exhibit excellence in practice and only 5% of Upstate New York State attorneys receive this distinction.

"It is a privilege to be selected to the Upstate New York State Super Lawyers Top List since 2007 based on their rigorous selection process. Because our firm has elected to stay small and selective, we are able to provide high quality representation to our clients," stated Ms. Field, a Personal Injury Attorney with Morris and Morris.

Additionally, with 35 years as a prominent jurist and now serving as a mediator, Mr. Morris has achieved the AV Preeminent Rating, the highest possible rating in both legal ability and ethical standards. It is the peak of professional excellence earned through a strenuous Peer Review Rating process managed by Martindale Hubbell, the world’s most trusted legal resource.

In response to this recognition, senior partner James Morris said, "For the past 75 years our family-based firm has proudly served the community, and we will continue to strive for excellence in performance and service to our clients."

The Super Lawyers selection process is based on peer reviews and lawyer surveys. Upstate New York Super Lawyers Magazine will be published in September 2017.

About Morris and Morris Attorneys

Morris and Morris Attorneys has proudly served and supported the Rochester community as a family-based firm providing over 75 years of proven results to clients.

We are highly accredited and handle all types of personal injury cases including, but not limited to, car, truck, motorcycle, bicycle, construction and pedestrian accidents.

Morris and Morris Attorneys carefully selects only those cases in which our highly skilled senior-level attorneys can provide a level of expertise that leads to successful outcomes. Visit us on the web at morrisandmorrisattorneys.com.

Deborah M. Field practices in the area of personal injury litigation, including motor vehicle negligence, medical malpractice, premise liability, construction-related accidents, and products liability.

James E. Morris is an experienced mediator, litigator, former judge and long-time principal in Morris and Morris Attorneys.