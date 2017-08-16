Turning Patient Responsibility into Lasting Loyalty Loyale has developed a solution that empowers providers to improve revenues and patient relationships. We’re in the right place at exactly the right time, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.

Loyale Healthcare, LLC today announced the opening of its Nashville office and the addition of Lloyd Baker as its Vice President of National Accounts to lead that operation.

Mr. Baker is a 30+-year veteran of the healthcare industry. His distinguished career lists leadership roles with prominent companies including RelayHealth and Passport Health/Experian where he worked with national accounts to improve healthcare provider financial results in the areas of patient access, financial clearance and billing.

“Loyale is setting a new standard for the way healthcare providers and Revenue Cycle companies engage with patients”, stated Kevin Fleming, Loyale’s Chief Executive Officer. “Lloyd’s revenue cycle expertise and strategic acumen are an ideal addition to a team that’s dedicated to helping our Nashville-based clients play the game at a much higher level.”

“I’ve worked with some game-changing companies over the course of my career, but Loyale stands out”, said Mr. Baker. “In a classic example of “Why-Didn’t-I-Think-of-That?” innovation, Loyale has developed a solution that empowers providers to improve revenues and patient relationships. We’re in the right place at exactly the right time, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Mr. Baker joins Loyale’s growing team of engineers, service specialists and account management professionals to ensure that Loyale’s National Accounts are experiencing Loyale PFM™’s efficiencies, revenue growth and patient satisfaction gains.

About Loyale

Loyale Healthcare is reinventing the way healthcare providers engage financially with their patients. Since 1990, Loyale companies have helped providers in the healthcare and higher education industries connect with their customers more meaningfully and more successfully. By empowering healthcare providers to treat a patient’s experience with the same level of care devoted to the patient’s clinical experience, Loyale Healthcare Turns Patient Responsibility into Lasting Loyalty. Based in Lafayette, California, Loyale serves healthcare providers across the U.S.