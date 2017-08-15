Digi-Me has released a new and exciting case study that their video job postings are now showing a residual impact across their clients' career sites.

Digi-Me, a digital technology company that is revolutionizing the way employers of all sizes and across all industries are recruiting today's top talent with 60-second compelling and engaging video job ads, has announced that their video job postings are now showing an exciting residual impact across their clients' career sites.

Digi-Me's digital video job ads recently attracted an additional 10,000 unique applications for a large global financial services company, beyond what they would have received without using Digi-Me's technology! The results were measured over a 7-month timeframe. This was an 8% increase in the number of qualified applicants over that time-period. The timing was perfect as the client is expanding based on our traditional metrics showing results by source, meaning what sites (including social) are driving the highest conversion to hire. They are now able to strategically expand with video for the specific jobs in their metrics. Their tracking metrics have proven 60 new hires as a result of watching Digi-Me's video job ads.

Digi-Me's digital video job ads are easy to share on social media and easy to view on mobile devices. Adding a video to a landing page, like a job posting, boosts SEO rankings because the embedded Digi-Me video is an "engagement" tool. It draws candidates in and invites them to "click," which helps boost SEO. Video is also statistically proven to keep viewers on your website for a longer duration.

Digi-Me digital recruitment videos are tracked in real-time and provide data and metrics around views and applies by source, telling recruitment and talent acquisition professionals how and where to devote their efforts while recruiting. Additionally, Digi-Me recruitment videos integrate with applicant tracking systems or ATS's.

To learn more about Digi-Me's recent case study or how digital recruitment videos create a residual impact across career sites, visit http://www.digi-me.com.

