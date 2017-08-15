We look forward to continuing to provide the same trusted PI System architecture to the NCCoE as we do for worldwide organizations... to aid the NIST’s efforts of solving real-world cybersecurity challenges.

OSIsoft LLC is pleased to announce our partnership with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE). OSIsoft recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with NIST and the NCCoE to formalize their productive relationship. OSIsoft will work with the NCCoE by providing The PI System® and technical expertise to assist in the development of innovative security architectures to solve pressing cybersecurity challenges and enable the creation of practical cybersecurity solutions. As a part of this public-private collaboration, OSIsoft will also work with government and other industry partners for mutual efforts towards the advancement of the rapid adoption of secure technologies.

Collaboration is a critical component of the business model at the NCCoE, which works with government agencies, industry stakeholders, technology vendors, and academia to accelerate the adoption of standards-based, advanced security technologies. NIST’s focus on cybersecurity and collaboration with public and private partners is also evidenced by the creation of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework (NIST CSF). The framework provides a structure that organizations, regulators, and customers can use to create, guide, assess or improve comprehensive cybersecurity programs. The widely adopted framework provides a policy framework of security guidance for the assessment and improvement of an enterprise’s ability to prevent, detect, and respond to cyber-attacks.

As a worldwide leader for IIoT, real-time situational awareness, and IoT-related secure monitoring needs, OSIsoft has already contributed to the NCCoE’s NIST Cybersecurity Practice Guide - Special Publication 1800-7: “Situational Awareness for Electric Utilities.” OSIsoft is also currently collaborating with the NCCoE and other industry teammates on a new project to improve the security of manufacturing industrial control systems, “Capabilities Assessment for Securing Manufacturing Industrial Control Systems.”

“We look forward to continuing to provide the same trusted PI System architecture to the NCCoE as we do for worldwide organizations, the majority of CIKR, and our DoD, government agency, and Intelligence Community partners to aid the NIST’s efforts of solving real-world cybersecurity challenges”, said Paul J. Geraci, Senior Director, Intelligence and National Security at OSIsoft.

OSIsoft is proud to assist the NCCoE and NIST in the discovery and promulgation of best practices in IoT security.