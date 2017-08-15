Dr. Valerie Allusson appointed CMO of Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center “Dr. Allusson’s leadership, collaborative spirit and excellent track record in providing quality care for patients is exactly in line with our patient-focused, community-oriented philosophy," said John Fromhold, CEO, Mountainside Medical Center.

Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Valerie Allusson, M.D., SFHM, MMM, FACP as Chief Medical Officer of Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair. The hospital is part of Hackensack Meridian Health, the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. In this position, Dr. Allusson, who has been a highly regarded, valued member of the Mountainside Medical Center leadership team, will play a key role in advancing the culture of innovation and patient-centered care at the hospital.

Valerie Allusson graduated Magna cum Laude with a Doctor of Medicine from the Université de Paris Sud, is board certified in internal medicine completing her residency at Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and holds a Masters in Medical Management from Carnegie Melon University. As a Fellow of the American College of Physicians, she is a highly regarded member of the health care community.

“Dr. Allusson’s leadership, collaborative spirit and excellent track record in providing state-of-the-art, quality care for patients is exactly in line with our patient-focused, community-oriented philosophy," said John Fromhold, CEO of Mountainside Medical Center. “I'm confident her technical acumen, management insight, and expertise in reliable rounding make her the right candidate to successfully implement seamless record integration across our network and advance our mission to providing the most advanced treatment and optimal patient experience."

Dr. Allusson was named to the post after an extensive nationwide search considering many qualified candidates. Highly respected and internationally recognized, she has served as medical director of Mountainside Medical Center and chaired the Department of Medicine since 2014. She was instrumental in creating and rolling out highly reliable rounding procedures at Mountainside Medical Center, leading to improved patient satisfaction. Implementation of her rounding model has resulted in saving steps for the nursing team, bringing nurses back to bedside, enhancing safety and improved clinical outcomes.

“To be named chief medical officer at Mountainside Medical Center is a great responsibility, and I am honored to take on this crucial role,” said Valerie Allusson. “My vision is to provide the hospital and patients with a three-legged stool approach to health care encompassing patient-centered care, evidence-based care and high-value, cost-conscious care principles that are evident in all my clinical and administrative activities.”

As chief medical officer her role will include evaluating, designing, and implementing health care delivery systems with seamless integration between the hospital, patient, and physician network; and advise on public health matters. Prior to joining Mountainside Medical Center, Dr. Allusson served as medical director for Princeton Medical Center and Morristown Memorial Hospital.

Mountainside Medical Center has been serving Montclair and its surrounding New Jersey communities since 1891. The hospital provides patients immediate access to innovative and effective treatment alternatives at specialized centers within the hospital that focus on imaging, women's health, cancer care, surgery, obesity, stroke and chronic kidney disease.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 13 hospitals, including two academic medical centers, two children's hospitals and nine community hospitals.

The Network's notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, the number one hospital in New Jersey as ranked by U.S. News and World Report, consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," one of the "20 Best Workplaces in Health Care" in the nation, and the number one "Best Place to Work for Women." Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

The hospitals of Hackensack Meridian Health include: academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune; children's hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital in Neptune; community hospitals – Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood.

For additional information, please visit http://www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.