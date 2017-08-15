Stevie International Business Awards “I believe it’s our approach to service that differentiates us from other contractor qualification companies” - Allison Garza, Operations Manager, BROWZ

BROWZ, a global leader in contractor prequalification and supply chain management solutions, has been named a recipient of the prestigious Stevie Awards for outstanding support and customer service.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2017 IBAs received entries from more than 60 nations and territories.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the W Hotel in Barcelona, Spain on 21 October.

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 200 executives worldwide who participated on 12 juries.

“The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 60 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

A record total of more than 3,900 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

“Having worked at BROWZ for the last thirteen years, and witnessing firsthand the commitment and support of our employees this is truly a great honor. I believe it’s our approach to service that differentiates us from other contractor qualification companies,” said BROWZ Director of Operations, Allison Garza. “We configure our solution to each of our global clientele’s unique requirements and provide a dedicated point of contact for every member of their supply chain.”

BROWZ operations include global centers of excellence strategically located in Salt Lake City, New York, Toronto, London, Sydney, Perth, and Dusseldorf.

BROWZ CEO, Elaine Beitler concludes, “The foundation of our success is built on outstanding technology, and superior support services. At BROWZ, we’ve created a comprehensive solution that scales to meet the needs of the world’s largest organizations, combining configurable software solutions with dedicated customer support. I believe this model is the reason we continue to see incredible growth, and the reason why the worlds most respected brands select us to qualify their supply chain.”

About BROWZ:

BROWZ ensures that supply chains are safe, qualified, and socially responsible by delivering a comprehensive solution to prequalify, assess, and monitor supply chain compliance based on the unique needs of your business. BROWZ provides comprehensive assessments using patented, configurable technology and expertise, resulting in the site operator’s confidence of a safer work environment for clients and supply chains around the world. The BROWZ product suite addresses global supply chain needs related to qualifying your supply chain, addressing risk, managing employee-level data, conducting safety auditing, and sourcing new suppliers.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.