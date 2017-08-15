Buddha Logic and PSIGEN Form Strategic Alliance

We have been extremely impressed with PSIGEN’s products and the team behind them. We intend to capitalize on the synergy between our two companies to deliver truly innovative solutions to our customers.

Buddha Logic, a leading provider of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and business process technology services and solutions, has announced a partnership with PSIGEN Software, Inc. PSIGEN provides systems that enable effective capture and management of paper, digital documents, and other mission-critical information.

Buddha Logic will use PSIGEN’s suite of products to help small- to medium-sized businesses to perform enterprise content management (ECM) tasks more efficiently and cost-effectively.

“We have been extremely impressed with PSIGEN’s products and the team behind them,” said Charles Weidman, Buddha Logic founder, and president. “We intend to capitalize on the synergy between our two companies to deliver truly innovative solutions to our customers.”

Buddha Logic and PSIGEN have multiple projects underway and expect to implement their first in the near future.

“Buddha Logic has tremendous technical expertise and a commitment to client success that meshes well with ours,” said Bruce Hensley, CEO of PSIGEN. “Charlie and his team are well known in the industry for their creative solutions, so we’re eager to come alongside them and integrate our systems into their projects. We’re excited about collaborating with them.”

Buddha Logic’s consultants and developers design, implement and support business process technologies that help organizations accelerate their operations, decrease error rates and manage costs. The company serves clients in a wide range of markets including government, transportation, corporate, banking, insurance, medical and mortgage.

About PSIGEN (http://www.psigen.com)

PSIGEN Software, Inc. is an innovative leader of advanced document capture, workflow

and content management solutions. We are dedicated to helping companies automate

document processing. PSIGEN’s solutions integrate with most any type of scanning device, fax server, MFP device, network folder, or WebDAV folder. The lasting result is a more productive end user, using fewer mouse clicks and keystrokes, while accomplishing complex, powerful, integrated modular content management and workflows. PSIGEN's solutions can move data and documents to and/or from more than 60 supported third-party content management systems.

About Buddha Logic (http://www.buddhalogic.com)

Founded in 2003 and located in Boulder, in the heart of Colorado’s technology community, our team is a close-knit group of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) experts skilled and certified in design, development, implementation, and support. We work with leading solution providers and serve clients throughout the U.S. and Canada in a wide range of markets, including government, transportation, corporate, banking, insurance, medical and mortgage. Buddha Logic has a long history of success in providing clients with automated document management, optimized business processes, business process mapping, AP automation, and workflow management.