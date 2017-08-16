Connected World Smartphone Ecosystem Initiative to Radically Simplify Engineering and Design Requirements Around Consumer IoT Devices and Applications, Including for Mobile, Home and Automotive Use Cases

Today, a group of leading technology companies and Keyssa investors announced a “Connected World” initiative focused on extremely high-speed data transfer between mobile devices and the increasing number of connected devices. The companies and investors involved include Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd, the world's largest electronics manufacturing company, also known as Foxconn; Keyssa®, the leader in high-speed, contactless connectivity; Samsung, a leader in connected products and solutions for automakers and consumers; and Tony Fadell, inventor of the iPod, iPhone, and founder of Nest.

About the Specification

Core to developing the Connected World ecosystem is Keyssa’s proprietary Kiss Connectivity. Kiss Connectors are proprietary, tiny, low-cost, low-power, solid-state, embeddable electromagnetic connectors that securely move huge files at high bandwidth between devices.

A new technical specification will detail all the requirements necessary to standardize next generation mobile connectivity across devices. The goal is to improve functionality, engineering and design by moving beyond decades-old limitations imposed by wires and Wi-Fi. Connected World will simplify and drastically speed up the way smartphones, peripherals, accessories, the smart home and cars share and sync large data sets – allowing gigabit-size data transfers to take place simply by briefly touching the devices together.

The specification will encompass critical items including device mechanical attach mechanisms, high-bandwidth electromagnetic channel requirements, and device compliance testing. Keyssa will offer a license to all of its IP that reads on the specification, including its system-level patents. A reference design will be available for manufacturers when the specification is made public.

Comments from Key Participants

“Foxconn sees substantial consumer value when our devices can seamlessly connect,” said Dr. Chen, CTO. “We envision a world where devices are connected by simply touching each other, and in that simple touch, gigabits of information are transferred and shared. Keyssa’s technology can enable this vision.”

“It’s been 10 years since the first iPhone appeared, a device that defines the center of our digital life,” says iPhone inventor Tony Fadell. “But in terms of connectivity and device-to-device interaction, we’re still barely scratching the surface of what’s possible. Soon we will be able to see very high-speed connectivity between the automobile, the home and the phone truly creating a connected world without requiring expensive mobile data connections.”

“We live in an increasingly connected world, where devices, accessories, and even automobiles need to seamlessly transfer data, stream video, and communicate with one another,” said Young Sohn, President and Chief Strategy Officer, Samsung Electronics and Chairman of the Board, HARMAN. “Samsung was an early investor in Keyssa because we believe that their unique technology has the potential to shape this new era of connectivity."

“We are happy to be working with our investors, all of whom have been unbelievably supportive throughout the development of this innovative technology,” says Eric Almgren, CEO Keyssa. “We can all envision a world where devices are free from wires and mechanical connectors without sacrificing bandwidth or security. This has been our vision from day one.”

Acting as advisor to the “Connected World” initiative is Tony Fadell, inventor of the iPod, iPhone, and founder of Nest, the company that pioneered the “Internet of things.” Tony is an early investor in Keyssa, served as Chairman of the Board and currently serves as Advisor to the Company.

For more information on the Connected World initiative, please contact Keyssa at info@keyssa.com.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (Foxconn Technology Group)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., trading as Foxconn Technology Group, is a Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturing company headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Foxconn is the world's largest contract electronics manufacturer, and the third-largest information technology company by revenue.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

About Keyssa

Founded in 2009, Keyssa, Inc. developed its breakthrough Kiss Connectivity solution, based on a proprietary solid-state connector that uses Extremely High Frequency (EHF) radio waves to provide low-power, high-speed data transfer – securely and simply. With over 250 patent filings, Keyssa reinvented the connector. Managed by an experienced team of multidisciplinary technologists and standards experts, Keyssa’s investors include Alsop Louie, Dolby Family Ventures, Foxconn, Foxconn Interconnect Technology, NantWorks, SK hynix, Intel Capital, Neuberger Berman, and Samsung.

About Tony Fadell

Tony is an active investor and entrepreneur with a 25-year history of founding companies and designing products that profoundly improve people’s lives. He is the founder and former CEO of Nest, the company that pioneered the “Internet of things”. Previously, Tony was the SVP of Apple’s iPod Division and led the team that created the first 18 generations of the iPod and the first three generations of the iPhone. Tony has authored more than 300 patents. In May 2016, TIME named Nest Thermostat, the iPod and iPhone as three of the “50 Most Influential Gadgets of All Time.”