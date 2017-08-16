Tripp Lite Recognized as a Best-in-Class Provider by Channel Partners

Tripp Lite, a world-leading manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, announced it has emerged a winner in the Power Protection and Management [Partnership] sub-category of the CRN® 2017 Annual Report Card (ARC) awards program.

The award is based on results from an in-depth, invitation-only survey of more than 3,200 solution providers by The Channel Company’s research team. Vendors with the highest ratings are named to the prestigious ARC list of winners and are celebrated as best-in-class.

“Tripp Lite has been uniquely committed to selling exclusively with and through the IT channel since the channel’s inception,” said Bob Nahorski, Tripp Lite’s Executive Vice President - U.S. Channel Sales. “We are honored to be recognized by our partners for the support we provide to nurture their growth and enhance their profitability.”

The 2017 ARC winners were honored throughout The Channel Company’s XChange 2017 conference, August 13-15 in Kissimmee, FL.

“An ARC Award is a truly meaningful honor, representing direct affirmation from channel partners of the quality and ingenuity of a vendor’s product, support and partnership,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Annual Report Card project gives solution providers an opportunity to provide their unique perspective on vendors’ offerings and partner programs, and in turn gives technology suppliers valuable, actionable feedback.”

The complete 2017 Annual Report Card results can be viewed online at http://www.crn.com/arc and will be featured in the October issue of CRN.

About Tripp Lite

Outstanding product reliability and exceptional service have been Tripp Lite trademarks for 95 years. Tripp Lite´s innovations include the world’s first UPS system designed specifically for personal computers and the world’s most trusted premium surge protector—the Isobar®—with more than 19 million in use. Tripp Lite maintains the highest level of ready-to-ship inventory in the industry with more than 4,000 different products, including UPS systems, rack systems and cooling solutions, PDUs, PowerAlert® software for enterprise-level system management and control, surge protectors, KVM switches, cables and connectivity products, inverters, power strips and notebook accessories. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Tripp Lite maintains a global presence with fully staffed offices worldwide. Additional information, including a list of Tripp Lite’s sales offices and authorized reseller partners, can be found by visiting Tripp Lite’s website: http://www.tripplite.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with its dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, it connects and empowers technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, CRN draws from its deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

