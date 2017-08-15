Splash Media Acquires Social Media Delivered, Appoints New CMO

“Eve came to us at the right time with the right offer ... [her] expertise and position as a respected thought leader in the social media world was the perfect fit to represent our agency."

Addison-based digital marketing agency, Splash Media, acquired nearby Carrollton-based social media marketing agency, Social Media Delivered, in a recent closed-door transaction.

Splash Media was one of six local agencies invited to bid on a full buyout of Social Media Delivered. Despite entering near the end of the bidding process, the company quickly established itself as the leading option and closed the deal in a swift two-week negotiation period.

The acquisition encompasses all existing clientele and personnel of Social Media Delivered, including former CEO and notable public speaker, Eve Mayer, who will now serve as the CMO of Splash Media.

“Eve came to us at the right time with the right offer,” says John Dankovchik, owner and CEO of Splash Media. “We’ve been charting a new path for our agency this year with new leadership and aggressive growth goals. Eve’s expertise and position as a respected thought leader in the social media world was the perfect fit to represent our agency. Her personality match, impressive client roster, and talented team made this deal a no brainer.”

Mayer, who was seeking an agency to help expand service offerings beyond her current social media focus, echoed Dankovchik’s sentiment.

“After my first meeting with John, the decision made itself,” says Mayer. “I had reached a point where my clients continuously needed services beyond just social media. Splash Media provides the full suite of digital marketing services I was looking for, and the culture fit of the agency and its people sealed the deal.”

This acquisition adds a number of notable names to Splash Media’s client roster, including well-known retailers, a luxury travel advisory group, and a number of healthcare customers to add to Splash Media’s rapidly growing healthcare business unit.

Social Media Delivered’s operations will move fully into the Splash Media offices in Addison Circle, where Splash Media’s dedicated video production studio is also located. Mayer will lead the agency’s internal marketing and new business efforts in her new role as CMO by leveraging her background in the public speaking circuit as well as her notable reputation as one of Forbes’ most influential women in social media.

For more information on Splash Media contact Nicole Durham at press(at)splashmedia(dot)com or call 972-392-6749.

About Splash Media

Based in the North Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas, Splash Media Group has leveraged its expertise in video and television production since 2005 and launched a social media practice in 2010 that has evolved into one of the leading social media agencies in the world. Operating in 22 countries in 19 native languages and engaging 320 million consumers daily, Splash Media Group provides comprehensive social media services from consulting to full outsourcing. Services include online marketing strategy development, online reputation management (ORM), search engine marketing (SEM), search engine optimization (SEO), social media content and community management, content marketing (video and blog creation) and analytics.

About Social Media Delivered

Social Media Delivered offers consulting, training and marketing services specializing in social media campaigns for organizations across all industries whether B2B or B2C since 2008. They leverage the power of LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, Snapchat and more to bring the right people together to get our clients’ goals accomplished. They serve clients from an array of industries including healthcare, finance, hospitality, and retail. Plus Social Media Delivered does it all in English, Spanish and French.

About Eve Mayer

Ranked by Forbes as the Fifth Most Influential Woman in Social Media, Eve Mayer is one of the most respected names in social media. Eve has spoken in over 40 U.S. cities, as well as in Ireland, France, the UK, Australia, Belgium and Iceland at government organizations universities, companies and conference groups, including NATO, Cisco, Vistage, Microsoft, Purdue, and Manchester Metropolitan University.

Eve is the author of Social Media for the CEO and The Social Media Business Equation. Her work in social media has been featured on American Express Open Forum, CIO.com, Forbes, Social Media Today, Mashable, Huffington Post, CNN, Webbiquity, and many others.