Vetter Software and Demandforce Announce Partnership

Vetter Software, a worldwide provider of industry-leading technology solutions for animal healthcare, and Demandforce today announced a partnership that includes an integration between Vetter Software’s veterinary cloud practice management solution and Demandforce’s marketing and communications solutions.

The partnership enables veterinary practices using Vetter practice management software to seamlessly access Demandforce technology to automate communications and improve their online reputation to drive business growth.

“By providing a seamless integration between Demandforce’s services and our practice management solution, we enable our mutual animal healthcare customers to increase productivity, increase client engagement and grow their practices more easily,” said Sagi Solomon, CEO & Founder of Vetter Software. “We look forward to expanding our relationship with Demandforce.”

“Demandforce is excited to solidify our relationship with Vetter Software and launch the integration with its veterinary practice management solutions,” said John Nebergall, General Manager Demandforce. “We look forward to a long and successful relationship with Vetter Software.”

The integration between Vetter Software and Demandforce is now available. For more information about Vetter Software and the DemandForce integration, please call (844) 4-VETTER.

About Vetter Software

Vetter Software® is the leading animal healthcare technology company helping to care for more than 2,750,000 patients worldwide. Our mission is to deliver innovation that helps coordinate and improve the care and health of the world’s animals. To learn more about Vetter Software please visit http://www.vettersoftware.com. Like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VetterSoftware and follow us on Twitter @vettersoftware.

About Demandforce

Demandforce® is the leading marketing and communications solution providing automated appointment reminders and confirmations, online reputation management, and email campaigns. Demandforce is an Internet Brands® company. For more information, please visit http://www.demandforce.com.