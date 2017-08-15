I have every confidence that the expert eFolder and Axcient teams will blend the best of both worlds, and create an incredible product family that will be second to none. - Alan Hellbush, President, Where To Start, Inc.

eFolder, the leading provider of data protection solutions for the IT Channel, and Axcient, the recognized leader in Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) solutions, today announced the value and opportunity their recent merger delivers to channel partners. The comprehensive product portfolio and channel-focused delivery models represent increasing revenue potential for managed service providers (MSPs) and value-added resellers (VARs) seeking to simplify the way businesses protect data, ensure IT infrastructure availability and maximize employee productivity. The combined solutions will continue to meet the needs of businesses from SMBs to the mid-market enterprise.

The recent combination of these two proven innovators brings together more than 300 employees dedicated to state-of-the-art data protection and now supports close to 4,000 channel partners worldwide. With more than 100 employees engaged in research and development, the combined organization will continue to drive technological advancements and deliver game-changing solutions that are set to tilt the backup and data protection landscape in the company’s direction. Near-term points of emphasis will include accelerating the development of Axcient’s Business Recovery Cloud (BRC) product, along with a strengthened Account Management team focusing on the base of MSPs.

“Partners are quickly seeing the value of combining the Axcient technology stack with eFolder Replibit,” said Kevin Hoffman, Chief Technology Officer of the newly merged Axcient and eFolder. “MSPs are sharing with us the potential they see for the combined platform to meet the backup and disaster recovery needs for clients of all sizes and environments, instead of having to use multiple vendors. Physical vs virtual, agent-based vs hypervisor-based, appliance-based vs direct-to-cloud, volume vs file vs application recovery – no one has been able to deliver a unified platform providing all these dimensions of BDR, until now. The API-driven nature of both product suites will allow us to integrate into one platform quickly. We’ll be working closely with our partners to ensure what is delivered is transformational for their businesses and their clients.”

Together, Axcient and eFolder have the innovative technology and delivery model to service the full spectrum of businesses – from SMB to SME with a broad set of solutions designed to maximize IT availability and employee productivity. The eFolder family of products make it simple for MSPs and their SMB clients to protect data, sync and share information, and recover servers, through leading products that include eFolder Replibit, Anchor, and Cloudfinder. Axcient further enables SMBs and mid-market customers to replicate and recover their entire IT infrastructure in less than an hour through its award-winning platforms including Axcient Fusion and BRC. Partners agree and share their accolades and insight into the combined company’s new value proposition.

“The eFolder leadership team is full of top-quality talent who are well-respected industry veterans. This, combined with their best-of-breed products, means that only the sky is the limit for the opportunity ahead,” said Alan Helbush, President, Where To Start, Inc., a managed IT services firm based in San Francisco Bay Area. “Every eFolder partner just got stronger as a result of this merger. And, in the end, we all win. There is minimal product overlap and an enormous amount of potential from the combined product families. I have every confidence that the expert eFolder and Axcient teams will blend the best of both worlds and create an incredible product family that will be second to none. I look forward to the opportunities this presents and cannot wait to offer these new solutions to my clients.”

“The merger between Axcient and eFolder sounds like a good opportunity,” said Luis Alvarez, CEO, Technology Group, a Connecticut-based technology firm providing IT services, software, hardware, consulting and data security services. “I’ve worked with both companies, and think they’ll mesh very well together in both culture and technology. Through Axcient, I’ve been able to recognize improved recovery point objectives and have heard great things about Replibit’s chain-free technology. Even more, Kevin Hoffman is one of the Channels’ leading technologists, and since the combined company now owns all Intellectual Property for these solutions, I’m excited to see him bring these two powerful platforms together.”

“I’ve been an eFolder partner for almost a decade and have confidently grown my eFolder business over the last nine years,” said John Hardwick, President, nXio. “I’ve been utilizing Replibit for the past 24 months, and migrating away from chain-based products which has massively reduced the amount of time required by my techs to maintain and repair our Client’s BDRs. It’s a strong move to combine a solid BDR solution with software enabling direct-to-cloud virtualization. I’m looking forward to having one vendor to provide these benefits to my clients and technical teams.”

The combined eFolder-Axcient company offers a channel-focused delivery model with compelling programs and incentives for MSPs, VARs, system integrators and IT service providers. Programs are designed to deliver mutually beneficial opportunities to derive recurring revenue, attractive profit margins and strong cash flow through the delivery of productivity-enhancing services for small businesses and mid-enterprise customers. For more information, visit: http://www.efolder.net/partners/

Axcient solves complicated technology problems with powerfully simple cloud solutions to enable businesses to run at their full potential. Axcient’s cloud-based disaster recovery and data protection platform empowers businesses of all sizes to operate with the resilience and agility of the world’s largest enterprises while dramatically reducing data center footprint, complexity and cost. Thousands of businesses trust Axcient to keep their applications running, their data centers lean and employees productive.

eFolder delivers cloud business continuity, cloud file sync, and cloud to cloud backup solutions through its network of MSPs, cloud service providers, system integrators, and VARs. eFolder enables its partners to protect and empower business productivity for their clients, and generate highly profitable, recurring revenue. eFolder also empowers cost-effective partner and end-user private clouds, allowing partners to meet the needs of any client, regardless of size or readiness to engage in public cloud services.

