eMazzanti Technologies, a New York City area retail IT consultant and managed services provider (MSP), announced today a significant portfolio acquisition from Forceworks, a Tampa, Florida, 2014 Microsoft Partner of the Year and Certified Cloud Deployment Partner specializing in Dynamics 365 and related applications.

The acquisition of Forceworks’ Office 365 business expands eMazzanti’s customer base and service delivery to the Office 365 community while Forceworks is divesting to focus on their Dynamics 365 strength.

“This is a strategic move that allows us to focus 100% of our effort on the products we know best,” stated Steve Mordue, CEO Forceworks. “That means we can provide enhanced, more responsive service, and additional revenue-enhancing opportunities to our Dynamics 365 customers.”

Office 365 Customers and Staff

eMazzanti will also be taking on the Forceworks Office 365 staff. Current Forceworks Office 365 customers can expect to continue to enjoy the quality support and staff they are familiar with following the transfer to eMazzanti. In eMazzanti Technologies’ award-winning Microsoft business spanning sixteen years, the affected customers will gain access to the deeper technical knowledge of the eMazzanti team and access to a broader offering around Office 365.

“Office 365 customers have always had the best technology to reduce costs and drive revenue growth,” stated Carl Mazzanti, President, eMazzanti Technologies. “Now, with the acquisition of the Forceworks Office 365 portfolio and staff, we can bring additional resources to bear in solving their business problems.”

September 1, 2017, Cutover

The two firms have set a September 1, 2017, target date for the formal transfer of the Office 365 customer base. A joint transition team is managing all the details. After September 1, the companies have pledged to continue to work hand-in-hand with customers that have both Dynamics 365 and Office 365, coordinating closely to deliver the best service and expertise for the customer.

“We chose eMazzanti because of its outstanding reputation in the industry and three-time Microsoft Partner of the Year status,” related Mordue. “The transaction allows the Forceworks organization to focus on what we do best, our Dynamics 365 strength, a win-win.”

About Forceworks

Forceworks, a 2014 Microsoft Partner of the Year, is unique among Microsoft Partners. Born in the cloud, the company exclusively supports Microsoft Cloud Business Solutions including Dynamics 365 and related applications. Forceworks is proud to be one of the few Microsoft Tier 1 Certified Cloud Deployment Partners globally.

The company’s veteran professionals specialize in cloud-based implementation, training, and custom development; sales and marketing methodology, planning, and management strategies; streamlining and automating business processes and operations; and system integrations and application development.

Forceworks serves business-to-business enterprises across the US ranging from fast growing technology firms to multinational manufacturers. More information can be found on the company’s website at https://forceworks.com, or by calling 866-580-4075.

About eMazzanti Technologies

eMazzanti’s team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support to increase productivity, data security and revenue growth for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers.

eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list seven years running, is a 2015, 2013 and 2012 Microsoft Partner of the Year, 2016 NJ Business of the Year, 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year and one of the TOP 200 U.S. Microsoft Partners! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.