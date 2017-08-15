Media+ Announces Change in Ownership

Media+ Logo Media + is a partner that values our company’s mission and wants to see us succeed.

In business since 1983, Media+, a leading Seattle-based full-service media agency specializing in consumer and audience insights, target market segmentation, and cross-channel media strategy, planning, and buying, proudly announces that Founder and President Kathy Neukirchen has sold the company to two veteran leaders within the agency. Mary Ann Grajek and Lauren Ramaska will oversee ownership starting immediately.

Boasting a 19-year tenure with Media+, Mary Ann Grajek oversees the entire day-to-day business at the agency. During her tenure, Media+ has seen double employee growth, as well as quadrupled revenue. Similarly, Lauren Ramaska whose tenure with the firm spans a decade, has been instrumental in leading strategic direction for the agency and spreading innovation through all aspects of work. Side by side, Mary Ann and Lauren are set to drive Media+ into its next chapter by staying true to its service and commitment to their clients’ success and deep-rooted Seattle ties, while bringing in additional technology and talents to evolve with the industry.

As Media+ moves forward into its next phase, Mary Ann and Lauren will help drive them in their vision to be the most successful independently-owned mid-sized media agency in the country. Equipped to handle significant billings and with a team of nimble and sophisticated professionals, they strive to further ingrain innovation, thinking, culture, and boldness in the Media+ legacy while also helping the agency adapt to changes in technology and media. As part of the modernization efforts, Mary Ann and Lauren are proud to showcase a brand-new website and design for Media+, visible at http://www.mediaplussea.com.

“Mary Ann and Lauren combined bring more than three decades of leadership experience to the agency. Not only have our existing clients benefitted from both their knowledge and loyalty to our mission and vision, but their energy is vital to the future of Media+ and the success of our clients,” says Kathy Neukirchen, founder of Media+. “I’m beyond pleased to bring their skills to this executive level and can’t think of anyone better suited for the job. As we move into this next phase for the agency, I have no doubt that Mary Ann and Lauren will continue to cater to each client with the same level of service, strategic thinking and thoughtful counsel they have become accustomed to.”

With an average client relationship spanning over 10 years, in comparison to media agencies 36-month industry average, Media+ prides itself on a customer-first philosophy and founding principles rooted in long-standing relationship building.

“Media + is a partner that values our company’s mission and wants to see us succeed. They have consistently shown a keen interest in our business and marketing objectives, and support us with creative solutions for delivering our message to our various audience segments. Media + is truly a valued and respected partner,” says Jean Bartell Barber, Vice Chairman and Treasurer of the firm’s longest-standing client, The Bartell Drug Company.

Media+ currently boasts a diverse client base spanning retail and luxury goods to healthcare, franchise and QSR, in addition to non-profit, political and public affairs. The agency’s diverse client-base includes prominent brands, such as The Bartell Drug Company, Ben Bridge Jeweler, Papa Murphy’s, AAA of Washington, Association of WA business, and Bloodworks Northwest.

For more information, please visit: http://www.mediaplussea.com