Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, will be teaming up with Canon to host an evening event featuring filmmaker Casey Stein for an inside look at how native New York triathlete Matt Forster trained to be an Ironman. Working with the Canon EOS C200, Casey documented Matt’s journey to compete in the Ironman World Championships in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Designed to test the limits of human capabilities, triathlons are entirely mental; the real battle is fought in the months and years spent training for such an event. Join Casey at this free event for a screening, to see just how much goes into training for the event of one’s lifetime, and to learn how he captured the transformation with the Canon C200.

Adorama Presents: Training for an Ironman with the Canon C200

When: Thursday, September 7, 2017; 6:00pm – 9:00pm

Where: Adorama Rental Co., Brooklyn, 370 19th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Food and drinks will be served.

Get Hands-on with the Canon C200

At this special event at Adorama Rental Company’s new, state-of-the-art Brooklyn facility, attendees will have the chance to get up close and personal with the Canon EOS C200. One of Canon’s latest digital cinema camera offerings, the C200 records in 4K RAW and is ideal for film, documentary and television production.

About Casey Stein

Casey Stein fell into directing at a very young age thanks to the influence of late 90's skateboarding videos, and soon branched out to explore all aspects of the medium. With roots deep-seated in the arts and narrative story telling, Casey has always been around creativity and technology and is a sponge for all things associated. You can find Casey leading commercials, documentaries, mixed media projects, as well as virtual reality pieces. Casey graduated NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Kanbar Institute of Film & Television and lives in Brooklyn, New York.

His client list includes: Nike, New York Times, IBM, American Express, Vogue, WeWork, Adult Swim, Coors, Pepsi, 20th Century Fox, Vanity Fair, Jack Daniels, Marc Jacobs, Neutrogena, KLM Airlines, Marriott, MTV, Carolina Herrera, Wall Street Journal, David Bowie, Bon Jovi, Major League Soccer, Columbia Records, Sony Music, Island Records, and many more.

In 2017, Casey opened a full service production company, Plusworks. Their mission is to bridge stories and technology through teamwork and collaboration for brands and nonprofits across the world.

