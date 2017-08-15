We have the tools to significantly improve a patients health which will make a tremendous difference in their life overall."

Getaway Fitness, a leading provider of luxury fitness vacations, announces plans to launch a remote health coach program aimed at supporting the physician community in their effort to manage patient’s chronic conditions through lifestyle modifications.

It is a well-known fact that poor lifestyle choices, lack of physical activity and stress contribute significantly to development of preventable chronic diseases such as obesity, heart disease, hypertension and diabetes. Utilizing technology, Getaway Fitness’s team of professionals are able to connect with and message patients to coach them on lifestyle modifications that would change their path and prevent worsening health and more chronic conditions. Custom exercise programs and meal plans are delivered via desktop and mobile device on a schedule. The support and accountability that come with the coach team and the logging of daily activities and meals helps patients be more successful and then maintain the good habits they have established.

Getaway Fitness will pull data from wearable devices such as Fit Bit’s and Apple Watches. This data is used in the creation of an individualized exercise, diet and stress management program for the patient. Today, much data is collected from wearable devices but few know how to use the data in a meaningful way. The Getaway Fitness coaches are able to translate that data, along with other custom data collected and convert that into a roadmap to better health.

Maria Walker, founder of Getaway Fitness shares “Over the years I have have worked with physicians in the healthcare technology field and have learned first hand the challenges they face. With the team of professionals at Getaway Fitness, we can blend those two worlds to make an impact in patients lives and to support the physicians who are working harder than ever to manage chronic conditions and to keep patients healthy and out of the hospital. With the health coaching program we are implementing, and the technology we have put into to place to aid us, we have the tools to significantly improve a patients health which will make a tremendous difference in their life overall."