Coffea arabica accounts for 70 percent of world coffee production and is threatened by various biotic and abiotic factors. During this educational webinar, participants will learn about the importance of genomics for understanding the complex evolutionary history of coffee, as well as gain a better understanding of how genomics is important for coffee breeding improvement.

Attendees will learn how the assemblies of C. arabica and C. canephora were improved with Dovetail Hi-C scaffolding and other methods, and how comparative genomics, gene family analysis, and other studies will shed light on important features in these genomes. High-quality reference coffee genomes will provide powerful genomic tools which will be important for coffee breeding improvement.

Dovetail Genomics has arranged for the speaker to be Dr. Susan Strickler, director of the BTI Computational Biology Center (BCBC), Post-Doctoral Researcher at the BTI Mueller Laboratory, and Lead Bioinformatician of the Arabica Coffee Genome Consortium (ACGC).

In this webinar, Strickler will discuss how sequencing and assembling the genomes of C. arabica, C. canephora, and C. eugenioides provided a foundation to better understand the complex evolutionary history of C. arabica and for improving breeding efforts.

Strickler’s research aims to produce genomic resources to be used in comparative genomics, gene family analysis and other studies in order to better understand the evolutionary history of Coffea arabica and to develop tools for the improvement of coffee through breeding.

LabRoots will host the webinar September 20, 2017, beginning at 11:30 a.m. PDT, 2:30 p.m. EDT. To learn more about this event, the continuing education credits offered, or to register for free, click here.

