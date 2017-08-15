TruthFinder Releases White Pages People Directory

White Pages People Search Report The TruthFinder White Pages taps into data that’s available nowhere else online.

TruthFinder, a website that aggregates public records information, announces the release of the TruthFinder White Pages. This free people directory offers a fast, easy way to view a person’s contact details, occupation, location and more.

TruthFinder White Pages gives users instant access to almost anyone’s name, age, address, date of birth, occupation, education, relatives and more, when available. While free background check websites frequently display out-of-date or inaccurate information, TruthFinder White Pages pull data directly from TruthFinder’s public records database. For additional details and full contact information, people can easily purchase a TruthFinder membership to view almost anyone’s online background report.

TruthFinder developer Andy Muns said, “The TruthFinder White Pages taps into data that’s available nowhere else online. It helps answer the questions people really want to know in 2017. With so many social media apps on the market, it’s tricky to find out if the person you’re speaking with is even real, but White Pages makes it easier for people to stay safe and connected. People have used our reports to make sure they’re speaking with real people, not scammers trying to catfish their next victim. Others have used TruthFinder to find the contact details of their long-lost loved ones. This was a huge collaboration that involved our data engineers, data scientists, and developers. It’s a big win for us, and an even bigger win for the internet.”

TruthFinder White Pages makes it easy for anyone to access additional details about a person by pulling a background check. These reports may include full contact details, including phone numbers, email addresses, and location history, as well as criminal records, social media profiles, and more. For a one-time fee, users can upgrade any report to view premium information, which includes data like hunting and weapons permits, property ownership data, and business affiliations.

TruthFinder White Pages is now available for people directory searches in the United States.

ABOUT TRUTHFINDER

TruthFinder is an online service that provides public record, people finder and criminal record information to members on a subscription basis. TruthFinder utilizes data from state, federal and various local sources, which have been aggregated and made available electronically. TruthFinder’s user-friendly reports compile public records describing people living in the U.S. Some of the databases that TruthFinder utilizes include state sex offender information, county arrest records, court dockets, census records and various other public records. TruthFinder does not provide consumer reports, nor is it a consumer-reporting agency, and it may not be used for consumer credit, insurance, employment, tenant screening or any other purpose subject to the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). For more information, please review the TruthFinder help page.