STAPLES Center and InviteManager have entered into a partnership to provide sponsors an easy way to manage tickets and suites and measure the impact to companies’ bottom line.

“STAPLES Center is an iconic venue and huge draw for companies of all sizes from around the globe,” said Tony Knopp, CEO and co-founder of InviteManager. “Whether it’s the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Kings, Los Angeles Clippers or the latest tour, companies view STAPLES Center as a vital destination for top clients and prospects. With InviteManager, companies will see just how valuable STAPLES Center is.”

“STAPLES Center is always looking for ways to add new value to our clients’ experience,” said Lee Zeidman, President, STAPLES Center. “InviteManager’s tech and mobile apps are another tool our clients can use to achieve their goals.”

STAPLES Center customers will have immediate access to the complete range of InviteManager services and offerings, including—



Easy-to-use event and ticket management

TIM – the world’s first “do-it-for-you” email ticket request tool

Real-time customizable reports

Seamless integration with top apps like Salesforce and Concur

Powerful e-ticket tools making it easy to get tickets to customers while saving money

Knopp continues: “Our mission is to make it easy for companies to see the power live events have on their business,” says Knopp, who worked at STAPLES Center in the early 2000’s. “STAPLES Center is so crucial to many businesses and we are very excited to work together to bring useful, affordable, and easy technology and services to companies of all sizes”

About InviteManager

Companies globally invest over $600 billion in client entertainment, customer events, and sports tickets every year. InviteManager makes client entertainment easy and proves the ROI by providing convenient and simple tech to create events, invite guests, register and check-in customers, and report on the effectiveness of each event in real-time. Here’s how it works.

The choice of thousands of globally known companies like Nissan, FedEx, Verizon, American Express, Anheuser Busch, MasterCard and sixty pro and college teams in the NFL, NBA, NHL, and NCAA, InviteManager connects companies and their customers with event and ticket management solutions for today's business. InviteManager partners with the leading players in the events and corporate ticket industry, including Ticketmaster, Stubhub, Uber, and OpenTable by working right inside the apps customers already use, like Salesforce, Concur, and Microsoft Outlook, InviteManager makes it easy for business of all sizes to manage all their client entertainment without having to switch between multiple apps.

InviteManager is based in Calabasas, CA with five offices globally managing and automating over 30 million invitations, registrations, and tickets every year.