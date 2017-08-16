PreciseLED's Zenlite Arc selected for 2017 IES Progress Report

PreciseLED, an LED lighting manufacturer based in Valley Stream, NY, announced today that Zenlite Arc has been selected for inclusion in the 2017 IES Progress Report. The announcement was first made on stage at the IES Annual Conference on August 11th in Portland, Oregon. The Progress Report is a curated selection of next generation lighting products issued annually by the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES), the foremost organization representing the lighting community in the United States.

Zenlite Arc is heralded as the first recessed curved product in the U.S. Market that allows for a virtually unlimited degree of freedom. Curves can be as tight as a 30” diameter (15” radius), and there is no maximum. The current version of Zenlite Arc is 1” wide, but there are plans for wider versions in the future.

“With Zenlite Arc included in the 2017 Progress Report, it reinforces our drive to continue creating next generation LED lighting products” said Daniel Machlis, President of PreciseLED Inc. “Despite the youth of our company, we proved to the lighting community that we are one of the leaders of innovation.”

“Since we introduced the product at Lightfair International 2017, we received tremendous feedback on Zenlite Arc. With applications ranging from artistic freeform designs to circles used as part of logos embedded into drywall, the applications to Zenlite Arc are virtually limitless. We believe that Zenlite Arc is one of the few products on the market that truly harnesses the power of LED’s and allows them to be as flexible as they can be. This is not just another product- this is the future of lighting.”

About PreciseLED

PreciseLED is a privately held LED lighting manufacturer based in Valley Stream, NY. With a mission statement of providing highly engineered architectural lighting fixtures at competitive pricing that ship fast, PreciseLED stands behind its mission by ensuring every product it introduces is in line with the company’s mission.

About Zenlite

Zenlite is a linear recessed lighting product line designed to be the thickness of drywall itself. The name “Zenlite” was chosen to imply ease, as the products are designed to specify and install easily. With a proprietary design that includes insertable PVC flanges, the installation process is simple and there aren’t any post installation issues that can be seen with some other lighting products. The company has, to date, filed four patents for the Zenlite product line.