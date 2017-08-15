As a Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner we have the experience, knowledge and capability to help our government and commercial customers create innovative applications for immersive data visualization, training and simulation, remote collaboration and more.

ByteCubed was recently announced as the first D.C.-based partner in Microsoft’s Mixed Reality Partner Program. As part of a select group of design agencies, ByteCubed completed a specialized program partnering with Microsoft to create high-quality, value-driven mixed reality experiences from concept to deployment. ByteCubed is finding opportunities for mixed reality to deliver real business value and mission impact for government and industry by evolving its current technology capabilities and pairing them with thought leadership from domain experts.

“Mixed reality and spatial computing have tremendous potential to transform the way we work and collaborate,” said Jordan Higgins, Creative Director of ByteCubed. “As a Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner, we have the experience, knowledge, and capability to help our government and commercial customers create innovative applications for immersive data visualization, training and simulation, remote collaboration, and much more. Windows Mixed Reality delivers a vision of computing from the future that we can start exploring today.”

The Mixed Reality Partner Program is focused on enabling and supporting digital agencies, systems integrators, and solution providers who are committed to creating mixed reality solutions. The Microsoft HoloLens is a self-contained mixed reality computing device that provides a unique platform which ByteCubed will use to create real world untethered applications beginning with the challenging missions of the federal government.

“Our investment in mixed reality stems from our commitment to providing our customers with emerging technology, and pairing it with an in-depth understanding of the subject matter, while delivering solutions that enable our customers to advance their missions,” said Alex Martinez, CEO of ByteCubed. “We look forward to helping our customers integrate mixed reality with our bleeding edge, data-driven custom enterprise solutions.”

ByteCubed created a Mixed Reality Prototype with input from a government customer and re-imagined a traditional book of maps as a next-generation shared holographic experience. Mission planners can view geospatial map data in both tabletop and first-person views, and collaborate with each other in ways printed maps cannot, keeping everyone informed with updated data. ByteCubed continues to explore new ways for mixed reality to transform traditional analog business processes that deliver real value to government customers.

ByteCubed is a consulting firm that is reinventing the contracting space by its innovative approach to client engagement and technology development. The ByteCubed team - made up of subject matter experts, technologists and creatives - develops end-to-end solutions that harness, analyze and visualize data, small and large, to deliver actionable insights to help both government and commercial clients to advance their missions. For more information, please contact Creative Director, Jordan Higgins, at jordan.higgins@bytecubed.com or visit http://www.bytecubed.com.