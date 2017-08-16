SocialNightlife today announced the release of its enterprise solution for the hospitality and nightlife industry: SN Fusion. Built using the latest in cloud and mobile technologies, the platform helps hospitality and nightlife businesses manage their venues, events, and customer relationships on any device. SN Fusion seamlessly integrates with the Guest App and Host App, allowing customers to make reservations and interact directly with their host or concierge representative.

“Mobile applications are the key drivers for hospitality’s recent evolution,” says Artin Nazarian, Founder. “We recognized the need for a secure cloud environment that easily interfaces with mobile devices, tablets and laptops used by the industry and its consumers.”

The enterprise platform also provides integrated digital marketing and business intelligence tools to help businesses compete in a rapidly changing industry.

“Hospitality and nightlife is perpetually challenged by new trends and competitors. SN Fusion leverages the best digital marketing tools available to help create and optimize effective, data-driven marketing campaigns,” said Mark Messina, VP of Marketing.

Ultimately designed around the consumer, the end-to-end platform can trace clients from initial lead generation through sales, all the way to customer satisfaction assessments and follow-ups.

About SocialNightlife:

SocialNightlife is the best way to experience nightlife. With over 20,000 events around the world, people can easily book tables, buy tickets, and add themselves to guestlists. Nightlife and hospitality professionals use SocialNightlife Fusion (SN Fusion) for venue, event, and client management. SocialNightlife has offices in Las Vegas, Nevada and Los Angeles, California.