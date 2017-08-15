HOPZERO’s Story Behind Creating Limited Data Travel Technology

Hop Sphere Radius Zone Definition ... heard the cry of military generals: “we need industry’s help securing our networks against foreign state hacking

Network analyst Bill Alderson speaking at the AFCEA 2016 Cybersecurity Symposium near St. Louis heard the cry of military generals: “we need industry's help securing our networks against foreign state hacking”.

Alderson has heard the call before, responding to the United States Pentagon following the horrific events of September 11, 2001 and many engagements to address network and application problems for the Joint Chiefs to include six deployments with US Central Command troops to Iraq and Afghanistan.

“We created a system that denies access before a system compromise can occur by limiting data to a sphere of travel.” said Bill Alderson. while describing the mission of this company. “The world’s data is at risk from cyber terrorists, international hackers, malware, viruses and ransom-ware which our newly patented security solution is designed to limit and prevent.”

“This is a nice and clean approach to reducing the exposure surface, and well worth implementing broadly.” Said Dr. Harry Saal. Dr. Saal is former Director of the Stanford Linear Accelerator, Founder Network General, creator of the Sniffer Network Analyzer.

According to Ben Haley, former Research Director at NetQoS, firewalls control access, HOPZERO controls distance.