The Academy of Home Staging and Design will offer a 6-day home certification course September 18-23rd, 2017 in New York, New York. The Academy’s hands-on approach to learning and application equips students with the tools and training needed to leave the program and launch a home staging business.

Over the course of the six information-rich days, the instructors and guest speakers help students master critical design principles, employ a systematic process to simplify each help staging project, and integrate sound business fundamentals into a new staging practice.

This to-the-point, business in a box course walks each student through what it takes to be successful in home staging. Students are offered hands-on staging and design learning with group and instructor mentoring every step of the way. Each student also receives post-graduation support. A 2 month membership is included to The Academy of Home Staging and Design’s VIP coaching program to ensure each student’s success in the field.

This special course is a dual designation course and each student who completes the course will be certified in both Advanced Home Stager and Staging Designer Pro. The Staging Designer Pro designation is exclusive to students of The Academy and covers design techniques for the luxury design and staging market that students can apply to a home staging design business.

The September home certification course is lead by North Eastern regional vice president of the Real Estate Staging Association (RESA), Kara Woods. Combining a background in consulting, information technology, and training, with a decided talent for design, Kara offers staging expertise and business know-how. Kara enjoys figuring out students’ needs and translating the abstract into practical, on-the-job examples.

This home staging certification runs Monday through Saturday, September 18, 2017 to September, 23, 2017 from 10:00 AM to 6:30 PM in New York, New York.

Call for more information: 1(800) 574-5576 or click here.

Can’t make the September 18-23rd certification course?

The Academy of Home Staging and Design will also be offering courses on the following dates in specified locations:

October 16 - 20th, 2017 - The Academy of Interior Design course in Los Angeles

February 2 - 9th, 2018 - The Academy of Home Staging course in Los Angeles

May 14 - 18th, 2018 - The Academy of Interior Design course in Los Angeles

October 15 - 19th, 2018 - The Academy of Interior Design course in Los Angeles