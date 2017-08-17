Reproducible Success: CBB Advises Reprographics Company on Sale

Sale of a business “We greatly enjoyed working with the founder to sell this well-regarded, unique and strongly performing business,” said Irina Comer, founder of CBB Brokers. She added: “This sale exemplifies our core mission – to help business owners Sell Well.”

Comer Business Brokers today announced the closing of the sale of a Connecticut-based full-service reprographics business to private buyers. Founded in 1990, the company principally services architects, engineers, construction professionals and government agencies with print and digital solutions and information management services. The sellers, talented entrepreneurs, spent years building the business from scratch to the premier reprographics services company in the state. The buyers recognized the opportunity to continue building on the sellers' success, and look forward to continuing the hands-on ownership approach to build on the company’s success and to take it to the next level. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but total consideration approximated $1 million.

Comer Business Brokers represented the sellers and guided the sale process, as well as bank and government interactions, along with counsel. This transaction involved several independent moving pieces, all of which CBB had to bring together to successfully consummate. Perseverance, dogged attention to detail, extensive experience and an unrelenting sense of humor drove this deal, which is indicative of the value-add that Comer Business Brokers can bring to small business transactions. "We wish our client success in his future endeavors, and we wish the buyer a long, bright future with his new business. We greatly enjoyed working with the founders to sell this well-regarded, unique and strongly performing business to enthusiastic and capable buyers,” said Irina Comer, founder of Comer Business Brokers. She added: “This sale exemplifies our core mission – to help business owners Sell Well.”

ABOUT COMER BUSINESS BROKERS

Comer Business Brokers is a full-service business brokerage firm located in Fairfield County and serving the entire state of Connecticut. Owner and founder Irina Comer has more than a decade of experience with mergers and acquisitions of all types. She spent ten years at PricewaterhouseCoopers advising local, national and international companies on transactional issues, including valuation, diligence, structuring and positioning. After obtaining her MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business, Irina worked in the Mergers and Acquisitions division of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. For full list of services and listings please refer to http://www.comerbb.com