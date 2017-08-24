All Flex Announces Analytical Service for Flexible Circuitry

We routinely see customers who have experienced troubles with flexible circuitry because their product was originally designed without applying design principles suited for their application.

All Flex, a manufacturer of flexible printed circuit boards and flexible heaters, has introduced a diagnostic service for users of flexible circuitry. This independent failure analysis service assists OEMs and engineers in identifying the source of failures of flexible circuitry, typically occurring when there are violations of standard design practices and application-based design recommendations.

The company’s new offering is open to any firm sourcing flexible circuits from all types of flex PCB manufacturers, both domestic and off-shore. All Flex’s extensive experience in bare board design, customized flex PCB design, and component attachment on flexible circuitry has enabled the company to accumulate the confidence and knowledge to assist companies in the proper use and design of flexible circuitry regardless who manufactures the flex.

“Diagnosing a particular premature failure source of a flexible circuit can be elusive and often requires sophisticated engineering analysis and techniques,” states Dave Becker, VP of Sales and Marketing. “We routinely see customers who have experienced troubles with flexible circuitry because their product was originally designed without applying design principles suited for their application. We want OEM’s to be comfortable using flexible circuits in their package designs and we can help them avoid pitfalls.”

Ideal for companies unsure of the why their flexible circuit may be experiencing reliability issues, the company has developed a formal approach utilizing sophisticated laboratory analysis technologies and problem solving methodology. Customers receive a scientific written report with an engineering analysis, high magnification photography evidence, supplemental technical data supporting the assessment, and the precise identification of the root cause. The report includes recommendations for design improvements to address the problem but also other recommendations that could impact reliability in the future.

This new offering by All Flex compliments the company’s overall commitment to providing design and delivery services of high quality and reliable flexible circuitry to customers around the globe.

About All Flex

All Flex is a privately held company that manufactures quick-turn to high volume production runs of flexible circuits and flexible heaters with component assembly. All Flex flexible circuits are commonly used in the medical, military, aerospace, automotive, instrumentation, and various industrial markets. All Flex is headquartered with two buildings in Northfield, MN and a third manufacturing facility 35 miles north in Bloomington, MN. The company is: AS9100C\ISO 9001 Certified, UL Recognized, ITAR/JCP Registered and is an active IPC Member.