Nakamichi announced today two DTS:X-compatible additions to its Shockwafe sound bar series, highlighted by the Shockwafe Ultra 9.2 DTS:X, a 45" sound bar system with 9.2 channels, two 10" wireless subwoofers and four modular 3S rear speakers. The other model, the Shockwafe Elite 7.2 DTS:X, also comes with two 8" wireless subwoofers and two 3S rear speakers. Compatible with DTS:X, they both possess object-based surround capabilities for more immersiveness and flexibility in how surround sound can be experienced. The new 9.2- and 7.2-ch sound bars are now available for pre-orders on http://www.nakamichi-usa.com/shockwafe-ultra-preorder and http://www.nakamichi-usa.com/shockwafe-elite-preorder (delivery in October 2017), with MSRPs of $899 and $1,099 respectively.

In today's state of home theater, TVs are getting thinner and more elegant with higher resolution. Audio technology has also improved, but the premium, advanced home theater sound systems are still bulky and complex that include piles of equipment, unwanted excesses of messy wires, time-consuming cable management and even sometimes, costly home renovations. With Nakamichi's new 7.2- and 9.2-Channel sound bar systems, home theater enthusiasts will appreciate how they can jump right into a state-of-the-art multi-dimensional cinema experience in only a matter of minutes.

"The new Nakamichi Shockwafe sound bars are the most ambitious research and development project ever undertaken by Nakamichi," says Nakamichi USA CEO, Rayman Cheng. "Based on sound, simplicity and price-to-performance ratio, they are arguably the most value-for-money sound bars that anyone who owns a HDTV would be interested in buying."

Dual Wireless Subwoofers

Action movie soundtracks often push sound bar subwoofers past their limits. Even with careful placement, a single subwoofer will not provide an optimum frequency response at all listening positions in the room. Strategically placed dual subwoofers will help deliver accurate and balanced bass across the entire space, thereby making the entire room the sweet spot. Be prepared to meet subsonic, chest thumping energy that rattles the soul. Capable of filling the largest of rooms, the Ultra 9.2 DTS:X comes with two 10" wireless subwoofers, while the Elite 7.2 DTS:X comes with two 8" wireless subwoofers.

Quad-U-Flex Modular 3S (Synchronized Surround Sound) Speakers

Out of the box, the Shockwafe Ultra Quad-U-Flex 3S Speakers are arranged into a dipole configuration: two separate enclosures that face outwards and away from each other, dispersing the surround effects away from the listener to eliminate localization effects. Listeners will feel like they have been transported right into the center of their movies and music. The enclosures can be detached and placed in the room as four individual speakers for optimal placement to deliver the Ultra's 9.2 signature surround sound to any room shape or size.

DTS:X Compatibility

Powered by DTS:X, the multi-dimensional object-based surround sound from the Shockwafe 7.2- and 9.2-Channel sound bars turn any living room into a space that sounds as good as a commercial theater. With no specific speaker layout required, DTS:X can deliver individual sounds anywhere in your room and move them around in a 3D space. With older formats, sounds can move front to rear and left to right, but not up and down like DTS:X. In addition, DTS:X's dialog control can isolate speech as a separate object and increase vocal levels independently from other sound elements within a movie soundtrack.

Control and Connectivity

Shockwafe Ultra supports the latest video standards including HDMI Audio Return Channel (ARC), 4K Ultra HD pass through, High Dynamic Range (HDR) and HDCP 2.2, connect up to 6 devices to this dream command center of your home theater via 1 HDMI ARC, 3 HDMI, 1 Optical and 1 Coaxial inputs.

Pre-Order Now

Pre-orders are available. For more info, visit http://www.nakamichi-usa.com/shockwafe-ultra-preorder and http://www.nakamichi-usa.com/shockwafe-elite-preorder.

About Nakamichi

Nakamichi was founded in 1948 by Mr. Etsuro Nakamichi, and has since established itself as a trusted creator of high-quality audio products that deliver sound, style and substance. The Nakamichi product line is driven by an intense scientific curiosity, the love of music, and commitment to uncompromising quality and performance.