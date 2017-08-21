Leaders in learning and development see great importance in driving learning and measuring knowledge growth, through a model of daily engagement with microlearning

GamEffective today announced that it has joined the SAP® PartnerEdge® program as a partner that designs, develops and builds software integrated with SAP solutions. Through its participation in the program, it is now announcing the availability of its GamEffective for SAP SuccessFactors® Learning. The microlearning gamification platform provides customers with the ability to engage their learners daily, with microlearning, using gamification and feedback to drive high rates of engagement. The company has launched its GamEffective application on the SAP App Center.

As an SAP partner, GamEffective developed its application leveraging tools and resources from SAP, including the SAP SuccessFactors Learning solution.

“We see great importance in becoming an SAP partner,” said Gal Rimon, Founder and CEO of GamEffective. “Many learning and development organizations understand that the future of learning is evolving from course completion to continuous learning, with on-demand knowledge available to learners as they need it. Leaders in learning and development see great importance in driving learning and measuring knowledge growth, through a model of daily engagement with microlearning. They also would like to direct learning to learners, based on what learners actually do and on their real-time on-the-job performance. Gamification platforms enable just that, and content can be created for them. But they also need to connect to the organization’s underlying learning management system, or LMS, to ‘feed’ its content to users, and to both push and pull information into the LMS. The gamification platform serves as a ‘system of engagement’ on top of the LMS, which serves as a ‘system of record.’”

GamEffective for SAP SuccessFactors Learning supercharges learning and onboarding by letting organizations easily author engaging and interactive microlearning content. The platform then uses industry-leading gamification to engage users with learning and measure learning and business outcomes. It results in daily learning interaction that is driven by the best gamification and real-time feedback there is. With its ability to tie into real-time performance metrics, GamEffective can tell who needs learning reinforcement, spaced learning or repetition and when, for personalized and effective learning – and then offer this learning, automatically.

As an SAP partner in SAP PartnerEdge, GamEffective is empowered to build, market and sell software applications on top of market-leading technology platforms from SAP. The program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively. The program provides access to all relevant SAP technologies in one simplified framework under a single, global contract.

To learn more, go to http://www.gameffective.com/about/partners/successfactors-gamification/

About GamEffective

GamEffective is a leading workforce performance management company, helping companies engage employees to improve performance, motivation and learning. GamEffective supercharges performance and learning through personalized gamification and real-time feedback. The GamEffective platform can easily integrate with existing enterprise applications, providing a deep and effective gamification solution that significantly improves performance and is easily integrated into existing systems. GamEffective's innovative gamification workforce performance platform is used by leading multinationals.

# # #

SAP, SuccessFactors, PartnerEdge and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices.

All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

For more information, press only:

info(at)gameffective(dot)com