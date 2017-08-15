ICOBox's ICOS Tokens Now Offered for Sale on Cryptonomos Platform

Tokens sold and issued by ICObox are now available for easy purchase and management via Cryptonomos platform.

The purpose of ICObox's ICOS token sale is to attract funds to help promising but underfunded new projects bring their innovations to life by conducting their ICOs with ICOBox's tools. The projects pre-screened by ICOBox and selected by the vote of ICOS token holders will receive the ICOBox's tools for free, in exchange for their future tokens. Starting August 15, 2017 and running for 32 days, ICOBox, the world’s first SaaS ICO solution, will be conducting its own ICO to share its expertise and readymade solutions with new projects. To its holders, ICOS token offers the right to vote in the selection of future ICOs to be given the ICOBox's tools, and to exchange their ICOS tokens for the tokens of new ICOs at an average discount of 75%. ICOBox intends to help launch 800 new ICOs.

New tokens issued by a project using ICOBox's technology can be swapped for ICOS tokens at a ratio of 4:1 (by value). The exchange can be carried out any time after the start of the future token sales: Even if the respective ICO is over, and the tokens have been issued, ICOS token holders enjoy the economic benefit of the lowest price fixed at presale.

Cryptonomos platform as a marketplace to buy ICOS tokens is a familiar and secure environment, whose safety and usability has been battle-tested in the course of the Giga Watt project token launch, which has successfully completed on July 31, 2017, having collected over $20 million. Existing platform users can use their positive Cryptonomos balance to make their purchases. Alternatively, they can easily and securely replenish their accounts from external cryptocurrency wallets or bank accounts. ICOS tokens offered for sale at Cryptonomos platform can be paid for in fiat currencies (via wire transfer), ETH, or BTC. Cryptonomos as a turnkey ICO solution is launching this latest project as a new standalone book building service for third-party projects.

“We believe that working with Cryptonomos is a great opportunity which gives future ICOS token buyers a convenient and secure platform to complete their transactions,” said Mike Raitsyn, ICOBox co-founder. “We are anticipating a high demand for the tokens of future projects, and believe that Cryptonomos' supreme capacity offers its existing and new users a great advantage in buying new tokens.”

Cryptonomos users will now be able to buy ICOBox's ICOS tokens through a platform they know well, and on which they already have an account. After buying ICOS tokens via Cryptonomos, their holders will be able to continue using the platform to safekeep their ICOS tokens, to transfer them to ICOBox's platform to swap for new projects' tokens, or to deposit them in any external cryptocurrency wallets.

Projects looking to conduct their ICOs using tools developed by ICObox will be able to start submitting their applications today, Aug. 15, 2017. On October 2, 2017, ICOS token holders will vote to select the 10 best projects to be given the ICOBox's tools. ICObox intends to continue this arrangement at a pace of 10 projects per week in Q4 2017, increasing its output to 15 projects per week in Q1 2018 and 20 projects per week in Q2 2018, arriving at 800 projects in the first year of its operations. Further details are available at https://icos.cryptonomos.com/.

“Our relationship with ICOBox is very important to Cryptonomos: It allows us to demonstrate the ease, security, and efficiency of our platform to a wide community of token buyers and ICO project managers,” said Nick Evdokimov, Cryptonomos CEO and ICOBox co-founder. “In fact, my own role at ICOBox is an extension of this cooperation philosophy.”

About Cryptonomos

Cryptonomos is an ultimate ICO market, a one-stop solution for all your token needs: convenient, familiar, and secure. Cryptonomos acts in two different capacities: one of providing a marketplace for third-party ICOs and the other of managing ICOs of all levels of complexity to offer a wide range of tokens to the buyers. As a marketplace, Cryptonomos offers projects its book building platform outfitted to accept both cryptocurrencies and fiat payments, and as a turnkey ICO agency Cryptonomos offers its clients customizable structures, model smart contracts, assurances of legal compliance and security, and marketing services. To learn more about Cryptonomos, please visit: https://cryptonomos.com/

About ICOBox

Founded in 2017, ICOBox offers fixed-price services to projects seeking to sell their products and services via ICOs. ICOBox provides technical, legal and marketing services as part of its flat-fee packages. ICOBox was founded by three blockchain visionaries: Nick Evdokimov, a co-founder of SeoPult, an ex-CEO of AdInTop and Cryptonomos CEO and co-founder, Mike Raitsyn, a serial entrepreneur, and Anar Babaev, Head of Digital Marketing at Cryptonomos. Details on ICOBox can be found at http://www.icobox.io. For more information or to submit project ideas, please e-mail info@icobox.io