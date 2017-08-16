PervasID expansion drives appointment of Global VP Sales

Peter Jackson We’re delighted that such a high profile executive as Peter has chosen PervasID. Our unique RFID technology is now proven to deliver ground-breaking results and the time is right to take it out to the world at scale.

Following the company’s recent launch of its “world first” near 100% accurate wide-area passive RFID detection Space Ranger 9200 technology, PervasID has appointed Peter Jackson to spearhead sales expansion and partner channels world-wide for their patented game changing product range. Peter joins on the back of successful trials with leading retailers that will spearhead the opportunity to grow partners and customers quickly.

Jackson has over 20 years’ experience building new divisions in PLC’s and also taking start-ups from zero to multi-million turnover businesses. As Sales Director of Checkpoint he was responsible for significant growth and expansion in the European Loss Prevention technology market, including RFID, EAS Tagging and CCTV. Peter is a member of a number of leading industry organisations.

He commented “I’ve been looking for an opportunity to join a new innovative technology start up for some time but not found the right one. PervasID meets all my criteria and provides the basis for me to hit the ground running and build a sales function that delivers fast profitable growth.”

Sabesan Sithamparanathan, CEO of PervasID said “We’re delighted that such a high profile executive as Peter has chosen PervasID. Our unique RFID technology is now proven to deliver ground-breaking results and the time is right to take it out to the world at scale.”

About PervasID

PervasID is a leading RFID technology company based in Cambridge, UK. Over the last ten years it has pioneered the development of ground breaking patented RFID innovations based on original research undertaken by the University of Cambridge.

For more information contact: Sabesan Sithamparanthan; ssabesan(at)pervasid(dot)com

Tel: +44 (0)1223 422 383 http://www.pervasid.com