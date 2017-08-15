Whether you’re a young professional with a busy work schedule or a working parent or couple that wants a gourmet meal but doesn’t have the time for cooking in the kitchen, the Nise Wave is designed for you.

Over 1,280 crowdfunding foodies on Kickstarter have invested more than $200,000 USD to bring the Nise Wave Wi-Fi Smart Sous Vide to life. Nise lets busy people automate meal prep for perfectly-timed, ready to eat, chef-quality gourmet food for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

“Whether you’re a young professional with a busy work schedule or a working parent or couple that wants a gourmet meal but doesn’t have the time for cooking in the kitchen, the Nise Wave is designed for you,” said Nise Tech CEO Rayner Mendes. “We created this cooking device just for you, giving you an easy, automated way to prepare high-quality meals at home regardless of your schedule.”

The countdown is on with 15-days remaining for early-bird discount pricing during this initial crowdfunding campaign. Nise is the least expensive Wi-Fi sous vide on the market, by far. After surpassing $185,000 during its crowdfunding campaign, Nise Tech added Alexa voice-controlled integration as a bonus feature for backers. The next stretch goal is a free insulated sealed container for all backers.

Nise Wave is an automated high-tech personal chef that can transform any pot of water into a precision cooking device using the popular sous vide method. By applying smart algorithms to allow users to schedule the exact time they would like to eat, Nise Wave offers ‘set it and forget it’ functionality.

Nise Wave’s Wi-Fi-enabled, fully-automated process is controlled by a mobile app from anywhere. Using a patented adaptive temperature system, Nise Wave schedules readiness timing by intermittently raising and lowering temperatures throughout key cooking cycles.

“This means if you have to stay late at work or get stuck in rush-hour traffic, the app allows you to postpone the final phase and still arrive home to a perfectly cooked meal,” Mendes said. “The Nise Wave was really developed with the modern person and family in mind. If you love gourmet food and you’re too busy to prepare it, Nise Wave is the solution to your problem.”

Nise Wave is also the most affordable Wi-Fi sous vide on the market, with early-bird crowdfunding pricing starting at $125 – a huge discount from legacy $200-plus Wi-Fi enabled devices. For sous vide enthusiasts, Nise Wave represents a no-compromises solution, with 1,200 watts of power, and IP67 water resistance, all in a sleek and compact form factor.

Nise Wave uses only 20 percent of the power of a traditional electric stove, so users can do their part to support a more sustainable environment. A 12H cooking time will only consume $0.13 of electricity, in most states. Plus, sous vide enthusiasts can create and share recipes with other foodies via the Nise Wave app.

Nise Wave will also be shipping pre-packaged, ready-to-cook meal packs - creating an automated, ingredient-to-plate experience. The scan-able packs pre-program Nise Wave and take the prep time out of cooking. Also, hundreds of recipes are pre-programmed into the Nise Wave app and each comes with simple prep directions and instructions for the user, along with cooking instructions for the Wave.

To learn more about how The Nise Wave Smart Sous Vide can make cooking easier and food better tasting, and for limited-time early-bird specials, visit Nise Wave’s Kickstarter Campaign Page.

About Nise Tech

Rayner Mendes and Grant Hu started Nise Tech building upon the sous-vide technology that chefs have been using since the 1970s. Rayner Mendes, CEO of Nise Tech (in North America) joined up with Grant Hu (Chief Product Offer) in June 2016 and have been working on building the startup ever since. They have since been joined by Dorian Wilson (Chief Marketing Officer).