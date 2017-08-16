GearGeek.Com Launches The First Online NHL Equipment Database

Hockey players and fans are now able to search the world’s first comprehensive database of equipment and sticks used by active NHL players.

Newly launched GearGeek.com catalogs the sticks, gloves, pants, skates and helmets used by each NHL player. Equipment data is updated daily so visitors to the site see the most current information.

With summer well underway, NHL players and teams are starting to gear up for the start of the 2017-18 NHL season.

But exactly what are these players “gearing up” with?

Each offseason, NHL players try new brands, test newly released models, and/or make minor adjustments to their gear to prepare for the upcoming season. GearGeek.com keeps track of the equipment used by every active NHL player: sticks, gloves, pants, skates and helmets — and enables visitors to sort the information in many ways.

“GearGeek.com is the perfect destination for hockey players, fans and gear fanatics alike,” said David Duerr, founder of GearGeek.com. “There are a lot of hockey equipment options in today’s market, and the products the elite NHL professionals use influences purchasing by the amateur players. With GearGeek.com, we provide our users with a comprehensive single-source database that is easy to use, interactive and extremely detailed in all categories of equipment.”

About GearGeek.com



GearGeek is the first and only online NHL player equipment database. Quickly see what equipment each active NHL player on every NHL team is currently using!

Sort and view equipment by brand, team, position, player stats and even salary cap hit!

Scour equipment data for more than 700 NHL players and over 3,500 pieces of equipment!

Player equipment data is updated daily throughout the NHL season. Find out which models are being used the most, be among the first to know when a player changes gear, or see what gear is being used by the top players at every position!