CoMED Products Now Available on a Variety of Online Retail Sites

Bioter Health, a brand specializing in nutritional and health products that is held by the South African-based CoMED Health, is capitalizing on opportunities to offer its products through major online retail sites.

The company’s large range of high-quality nutritional supplements and homeopathic medicines are available on sites like Jet.com, StackedNutrition.com, Amazon.com, RevNutrition.com and Go4ItNutrition.com. This represents part of a strategy to increase the company’s brand presence in the United States. Bioter Health offers more than 200 health and wellness products targeted to support people of all ages in living a long and healthy life.

“We want our amazing products to be available wherever consumers are looking for natural supplements,” said Greg Martin, head of marketing and sales for CoMED. “We’re growing our presence in the US market one day at time, creating relationships with key retail sites and increasing our marketing efforts. From supplements that improve your immune system to herbal supplements, we do it all.”

Natura Laboratories is a South African company founded in 1966. The company specializes in the development of various homeopathic medicines. One example is Gallen, a product designed to support the function of the hepato-biliary system while providing some much-needed assistance in the treatment of pre-diagnosed dysfunction in the liver, gall and bile. The medicine contains important nutrients such as Achillea millefolium D2, Berberis vulgaris D2, Fel tauri D2, Hemiaria glabra D2 and more

CoMED Health owns various brands including Natura Laboratories which was founded in 1966. This brand specializes in the development of various homeopathic medicines.

Another company brand, Bioter Health was founded later in 2002, and its leading product is its BrainChild children’s supplement, which was designed to help kids improve their focus, learning skills, memory and behavior while at school through the power of fish oil, a potent source of important omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. The company offers a variety of other products for people of all ages, including some geared toward heart health, digestive health, immune system support and more. Each product is only made to the highest standards, as the company emphasizes using high-quality ingredients.

“We’ll continue adding platforms as we continue to grow,” said Martin. “People want supplements only made from real ingredients and designed to support their health—and that’s what we offer.”

For more information on the brand and CoMED Health, go to http://www.comedhealth.co.za.