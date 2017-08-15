As part of its “Rethink Your Drink campaign,” the Delta Dental Foundation will launch its popular “Water’s Cool at School” program in Ohio.

The program, which first launched in Michigan in 2016, is designed to ensure children drink enough water during the school day and avoid sugar-sweetened beverages. The Delta Dental Foundation committed $100,000 toward replacing and installing new water filling stations to schools across Ohio that apply and are selected for the program.

Applications open August 15.

Selected schools will have older drinking fountains replaced with new Elkay water fountain/bottle filling stations installed by Michigan-based Balfrey & Johnston. In addition, selected schools will receive reusable water bottles for students and staff.

“More than 50 percent of children and teens in the U.S. are not properly hydrated during the school day which can, among other things, impact cognitive function and energy levels,” said Teri Battaglieri, Delta Dental Foundation director. “When kids choose to quench their thirst with sugar-sweetened beverages such as soda pop, juice and sports drinks, this can have adverse effects on their teeth and their bodies.”

Ohio schools interested in applying should visit deltadentaloh.com/wateratschool and submit their application by September 15.

About Delta Dental Foundation: The Delta Dental Foundation is a nonprofit, charitable organization established in 1980, which serves as the philanthropic arm of Delta Dental of Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and North Carolina. The Foundation is dedicated to improving the oral health of the public and to advancing dental science through education and research. For more information, visit deltadentalmi.com.