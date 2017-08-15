Airbus Selects OneLogin

With OneLogin, Airbus will be able to provide a more enjoyable user experience for employees, customers, and partners. The company will also be able to secure and deploy cloud applications on a global scale.

OneLogin, the identity management provider bringing speed and integrity to the modern enterprise, today announced that Airbus has chosen OneLogin Identity & Access Management (IAM), including Single Sign-On, User Lifecycle Management, Multi-Factor Authentication, and Adaptive Authentication to power its digital transformation and adoption of cloud services for all its employees, partners, and customers.

With OneLogin, Airbus will:



Increase user productivity by eliminating the need for manual password entry and protect access to applications

Automate full user lifecycle management

Provide users secure and seamless access to online service portals

Provide the operational excellence for IT to deploy cloud applications on a global basis

“Digital transformation is a strategic driver for Airbus. We are completely redesigning our information technology systems to create added value for the business,” said Chris Taylor, Head of Airbus Digital Accelerator.

“Fortune 100 companies such as Airbus are adopting the cloud to increase competitiveness through the best technology available,” said Thomas Pedersen, CTO and Founder, OneLogin. “With OneLogin, Airbus will be able to provide a more enjoyable user experience for employees, customers, and partners. The company will also be able to secure and deploy cloud applications on a global scale.”

About OneLogin, Inc.

OneLogin brings speed and integrity to the modern enterprise with an award-winning single sign-on (SSO) and cloud identity and access (IAM) management platform. Its portfolio of solutions secures connections across all users, all devices, and every application, helping enterprises drive new levels of business integrity, operational velocity, and team efficiency across all their cloud and on-premise applications. OneLogin manages and secures millions of identities around the globe. We are headquartered in San Francisco, California. For more information, visit http://www.onelogin.com.

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2016, it generated revenues of € 67 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as Europe’s number one space enterprise and the world’s second largest space business. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.airbus.com.