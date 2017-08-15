Pieology, the creator of personally-inspired pizzas, announces international expansion into Mexico. The expansion will take place before the end of the year, with stores in the Polanco and San Jose de Insurgentes Sur areas of Mexico City.

“The pizza market is one of the largest in Mexico and consumers are demanding better quality, personalized offerings and new opportunities to expand their palate,” said Steve Kishi, VP of Franchise Development. As the former VP of International Development for Carl’s Jr., Kishi oversaw the brand’s entry into Mexico and has been tasked with leading international relationships for Pieology’s newest endeavor. “Pieology offers higher quality ingredients, customer service and a dining experience that we feel meets the Mexican consumer’s growing expectations.”

Franchise partner OPFRA S.A. de C.V., a Mexican holding company based in Mexico City, will operate the Pieology brand within the Mexican territory. With development rights for the entire Republic of Mexico, OPFRA has committed to 47 new Pieology locations in the initial development phase, located in not only Mexico City, but the surrounding areas as well.

“The key to success in launching an international franchise is the selection of outstanding and successful business people as our franchisees,” said Kishi. “We are excited to partner with the ownership group of OPFRA and their vast depth of professional business connections, especially in the real estate development sector.”

Owned by an established local Mexican family, OPFRA affiliates have diverse ownership of a premium supermarket chain along with several other retail and real estate businesses in Mexico, including many joint ventures and master franchise agreements with top American retail brands. In addition to establishing a national infrastructure for Pieology, OPFRA looks forward to future expansion throughout the franchised restaurant sector.

Since 2011, Pieology has been dishing out delicious hand-crafted pizzas, growing from a simple idea to bring creativity back to pizza that now encompasses more than 100 stores across the nation with additional international expansion opportunities on the horizon.

About Pieology Pizzeria

Using only the freshest ingredients along with signature sauces and crusts, award-winning Pieology offers hand-crafted, personally-inspired pizzas in unlimited flavor combinations that are stone oven fired in six minutes or less. Founded in 2011, Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most craveable food into an affordable and interactive experience. Pieology’s mission is to inspire individual creativity in a positive atmosphere where guests can gather with family and friends, while enjoying their delicious pizza creations. Along with providing great food and a memorable dining experience, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time. Named the 2015 #1 Fastest Growing Chain by Technomic, Pieology is steadily expanding its U.S. footprint, with commitments throughout the country in various stages of development. For more information, visit http://www.pieology.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

