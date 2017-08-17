Life2, Inc. Expands Clinical Advisory Team

The day to day operation of acute care hospitals has become increasingly complex. Proactive insights are needed to simplify complexity and reduce risk.

St. Simons Island, GA: Life2, Inc., an innovator in healthcare analytics & clinical data services, announced today the addition of Adam R. Silverman MD, FACP to its Clinical Advisory Team. Dr. Silverman will aid the development of the clinical intervention libraries associated with the company’s Length of Stay Optimization Suite. This platform simplifies hospital complexity by reducing the myriad financial and operational risks facing all acute care hospitals today. Dr. Silverman is a general internist and Vice President for Population Health at St. Francis Care Partners in Hartford, Connecticut.

Dr. Silverman stated: “The day to day operation of acute care hospitals has become increasingly complex. Proactive insights are needed to simplify complexity and reduce risk. Having practiced medicine across the continuum of care for over twenty years, I have experienced the fragmentation of care that patients receive. Clear and sizable opportunities exist to create seamless care experiences with reduced complexity and improved outcomes. Life2 is an early innovator of game changing technology that improves patient outcomes and hospital financial performance. The platform provides new and proactive patient based insights to existing workflow, helping clinicians “knit together” disparate sites of care. I look forward to helping the Clinical Advisory Team develop the clinical interventions that power Life2’s Daily Cycle of proactive, patient-based insights.”

Life2’s Length of Stay Optimization Suite delivers daily information hospitals do not have. It provides a prospective look into the future, a Daily Cycle of new insights: patient based risk stratification, causality, and actionable interventions. The system uses an automated feedback loop to identify which actions work and which ones do not. The platform provides these insights to existing management systems via normal workflow. These valuable insights unquestionably impact results.

Sam Wilkes, Founder and Chairman of Life2 stated: “We could not be more excited to have Dr. Silverman join our Clinical Advisory Team. He has shown a unique talent for getting to key issues on both the clinical and business domains. Hospital executives routinely tell us they have hired vendors to deliver “solutions” but they did not “solve” their problems. All acute care hospitals want to simplify processes and reduce risk while improving outcomes and financial performance. Our clinical intervention technology and feedback loop mechanism anchor our platform. We are delighted to have Dr. Silverman help lead our development efforts there.”

About Adam R. Silverman MD, FACP: Dr. Silverman is currently serving as Vice President for Population Health for Saint Francis Health Care Partners and Southern New England Health Care Organization LLC. Adam brings a wealth of health care system experience having practiced in the private practice of general Internal Medicine in Chicago, IL and Norwalk, CT, served as an academic internist at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, as well as the Primary and Post-Acute Care service line leader at Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, and Chief Population Health Officer at Trinity Health Of New England. Adam also served as a member of the leadership team of the Connecticut Institute for Primary Care Innovation and maintains regional leadership through the Connecticut Hospital Association’s Committee on Population Health and national leadership through his board membership on the Internal Medicine sub-specialty board of the American Board of Internal Medicine. He is a board certified general internist and he is a Professor of Medicine at the Frank H. Netter School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University. He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and continues to practice Primary Care Internal Medicine. Adam graduated from Middlebury College in 1986 with a B.A in Geography, received his M.D. from the Pennsylvania State University in 1991, and completed an Internal Medicine Residency and Chief Residency at the Northwestern University School of Medicine in 1995.

About Life2: Life2 is an innovator in healthcare analytics and clinical data services that has developed a proprietary risk mitigation platform for the Healthcare Industry. The platform focuses on the financial and operational risks facing acute care hospitals and their care continuum partners. By proactively addressing avoidable Lengths of Stay on a daily patient-by-patient basis, the hospital’s care teams can positively impact revenue, reimbursements and clinical outcomes. Our platform is hospital-friendly, complementing all existing management systems by feeding valuable proactive insights via normal hospital workflow. Please visit http://www.life2inc.com to learn more.