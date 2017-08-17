Remote Lands, the world’s leading ultra-luxe Asia travel designer, is delighted to announce an exclusive 21-night Aman Global Private Jet Expedition, which will take place from April 15 to May 6, 2018.

For the very first time, Remote Lands and Aman will fly just 16 travelers around the world to spectacular destinations in countries including Japan, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Bhutan, India, Greece, Montenegro, and Italy for a once-in-a-lifetime voyage. Guests will fly in unsurpassed comfort and style on a luxurious Airbus ACJ 319 private jet and stay in 10 carefully selected Aman properties in Tokyo, Shanghai, Vinh Hy Bay, Phuket, Thimphu, Paro, Alwar, Porto Heli, Sveti Stefan, and Venice.

Guests will experience an unparalleled adventure, including complete immersion in diverse cultures, local gourmet experiences, stunning landscapes, and exceptional excursions in each destination. Travelers will marvel in the history, architecture, and dynamism of modern Asia’s most powerful cities and bask in dramatic vistas and regional charms throughout Southeast Asia and Europe.

Beginning in Asia, the first leg of the trip includes cultural, adventurous, and scenic highlights such as sushi-making, samurai sword lessons, and a traditional Japanese tea ceremony in Tokyo. A stay at the peaceful sanctuary and latest Aman, Amanyangyun, nestled in an idyllic and historic village in Shanghai’s countryside and offers guests the opportunity to experience China’s rural culture in close proximity to the country’s most cosmopolitan city. In Shanghai, travelers can stroll along the world-famous Bund and its remarkable Art Deco architecture standing in stark contrast to the futuristic skyscrapers across the Huangpu River, discover the historic Jewish neighborhood and synagogue and explore Yu Gardens, the most classic Chinese garden in the world.

Further highlights include relaxing on pristine beaches and enjoying breathtaking coastlines and wellness activities in Vietnam’s Vinh Hy Bay at Amanoi and Amanpuri in Phuket, Thailand; exploring Thimpu’s famous dzong fortress and monastery and trekking to the legendary cliffside Tiger’s Nest temple high in the mountains of Bhutan at Amankora; discovering the many colorful bazaars and outdoor markets of Jaipur; and experiencing a traditional Cowdust Tour and Fire Meditation ceremony in Alwar from Amanbagh.

As guests travel from Asia to Europe, they will indulge in a different set of inspiring experiences, including taking in the 360-degree panoramic views of the bright white Grecian buildings and rocky coves in Porto Heli, Greece from Amanzoe; swimming and boating on the bright blue waters surrounding Spetses Island; exploring the legendary Acropolis and Parthenon in Athens; embracing the historical charms of Montenegro’s quintessential Mediterranean coastal towns from Aman Sveti Stefan; and finally ending the unforgettable trip in Venice with a gondola ride on the romantic Grand Canal and a visit to the iconic Rialto Market, the lifeblood of Italy’s City of Water from Aman Venice.

All touring during the trips is private, and each guest or couple will have their own private car, driver, and guide for all airport transfers and touring, along with highly personalized and customizable itineraries. During the evenings, the group will meet for cocktail parties and dine with extraordinary people in special venues.

The exceptional Airbus private jet used for this trip adds another layer of luxury that is truly unique to Remote Lands’ previous journeys. The expansive jet features four lounges, two lavatories, a shower, and two air hosts. Although most of the jet trips are short-leg journeys within Asia and Europe, there are also full beds available if guests want to sleep on board.

“This exciting new journey is unlike any of our previous Aman private jet journeys and will be our most diverse to date covering nine different countries,” said Catherine Heald, Remote Lands’ co-founder and CEO. “Aman has been such a wonderful partner for these jet trips over the last several years and we are thrilled to partner with them for this expedition. We are delighted to offer our highly discerning clientele a once-in-a-lifetime way to experience the best of Asia and Europe.”

Remote Lands and Aman’s global private jet journey across Asia and Europe will take place from April 15 to May 5, 2018 and cost $114,888 per person based on double occupancy with a single supplement of cost of $31,000, limited to 16 guests. To find out more about this and other future private jet journeys, visit http://www.remotelands.com or email amanprivatejet(at)remotelands(dot)com.

