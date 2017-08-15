SPH Analytics Announces Relocation and Expansion

SPH Executive Leadership Team (pictured left to right: John Henry Theiss, Amy Amick, Dr. Bill O'Connor, Debbie Vereb, Tony Gerena; not pictured: Suzanne Cogan, Pam Holland-Riddle) We partner closely with our clients to navigate the complexities of healthcare and plan to use our new space to collaborate, design, and showcase innovative solutions to these complex challenges,” said Amy Amick, CEO of SPH Analytics.

SPH Analytics, a leader in healthcare Triple Aim solutions for providers and health plans, announced today it has relocated its corporate headquarters to new larger quarters in the Alpharetta area, effective August 15, 2017.

“We partner closely with our clients to navigate the complexities of healthcare and plan to use our new space to collaborate, design, and showcase innovative solutions to these complex challenges," said Amy Amick, CEO of SPH Analytics. “Our new corporate headquarters creates an invigorating and collegial environment for our world class team to best support our clients.”

Effective today, SPH Analytics has moved their corporate headquarters to the fourth floor of the NorthWinds IV building in Alpharetta, Georgia. The new space serves as a collaboration center for strategic planning and visionary discussions with clients about their journey to achieve the Triple Aim. The NorthWinds Center offers many amenities for its tenants including two hotels, four banks, nine restaurants, two complimentary fitness facilities, a daycare/learning facility, and six conference/training facilities.

Debbie Vereb, Executive Vice President of Operations said, “We've been looking to move and expand our office for some time now. Our growing operations and client base have necessitated the hiring of additional staff, and we have outgrown our current space. Our new office park offers great amenities to our employees and visiting clients, and we look forward to continuing to grow the SPH organization in our new home.”

The new address for SPH Analytics’ corporate office is:

11605 Haynes Bridge Road, Suite 400, Alpharetta, GA 30009

The company's main phone number will remain the same (866-460-5681), as will all email addresses.

